In the world of anime, villains are typically a must-have. Sure, ordinary stories have antagonists, but a villain is a rite of passage in anime, and it is one that the protagonists have to follow and defeat.

There are plenty of fan-favorites, ranging from Frieza, the brutal and unforgiving enemy of Dragon Ball Z, to Johan, a human who is intellectually superior and manipulative in the Monster universe. But it doesn’t matter what qualities make a villain. What really matters is their power level, their despicable nature, and their reasoning. While many villains have earned their praise and garnered the necessary attention to their respective shows, these villains often overshadow other ones who are worth acknowledging and recognizing. Here’s to the forgotten villains that make the protagonists run for their money.

10 Akio Ohtori

'Revolutionary Girl Utena' (1997)

Image via J.C.Staff

Akio Ohtori is the primary antagonist in the Revolutionary Girl Utena anime series. He is Ohtori Academy’s acting chairman, and prior to this, he was Prince Dios, an honest and kind man. However, after falling from grace, he grew more dishonest, a manipulator behind the scenes.

Akio Ohtori is an absolutely disgusting villain, one who craves to be in control of others, such as his sister, for example. When it comes to villains, Akio is simply not discussed enough; despite being kind at one point, he has become a predatory person, and his behavior and actions make him a despicable villain, one whose actions could absolutely mirror anyone in real life, making him a horrifying villain in Revolutionary Girl Utena.

'Revolutionary Girl Utena' (1997)

9 The Stray

'Noragami' (2014)

Image via Bones

The Stray is a shinki, which is a regalia of the gods whose sole purpose is to serve their god with whatever task is needed. Most shinki only have one god they serve; otherwise, if they serve more than one god, they are more likely to sting them, thus causing external and internal harm to their god. However, The Stray, sometimes known as Nora, is a shinki of many, having plenty of names written all over her body. Her primary user is Father.

Not only that, but one reason many gods fear her is because she can crack another shinki’s name.

Though not the primary antagonist of the Noragami series, a lot is to be feared about Nora, and her powers are usually undermined in the anime world. She is able to become any gods shinki without stinging them; this makes her a disposable tool in the world and thus allows the gods to use her without any fear. Not only that, but one reason many gods fear her is because she can crack another shinki’s name; shinki are essentially spirits who do not remember their pasts. However, once they learn their name, they are prone to self-destruction, and with that being Nora’s ability, any touch to a shinki gives her and her god control over any other fighter, making her an extremely formidable and undermining villain.

8 Esdeath

'Akame ga Kill!' (2014)

Esdeath blushing and smiling, Akame ga Kill

A high-ranking general of the Empire, Esdeath eventually became leader of a group known as the Jaegers. She was also the remaining survivor of her village, known as the Partas Clan, where she became a formidable foe. She is also known to be in love with the main protagonist, Tatsumi.

Esdeath is hardly acknowledged in the anime world, which is odd considering that only she has a sort of viciousness in her that can only be compared to other great antagonists.

Esdeath is hardly acknowledged in the anime world, which is odd considering that only she has a sort of viciousness in her that can only be compared to other great antagonists (Freiza, Johan, Hidan). This viciousness might have been learned at a young age, but this allows her to be undeniably brutal, inflicting pain upon her enemies and those weaker than her due to simple philosophies. She is more than worthy of recognition for being true to her apathetic philosophy.

7 Madam Red

'Black Butler' (2008)

Image via A-1 Pictures

Otherwise known as Angelina Dalles-Burnett, Madam Red is the younger sister of Rachel Phantomhive, Ciel Phantomhive’s mother. After the tragedy that struck the Phantomhives, Madam Red made it her duty to check on her nephew once in a while, bringing along her butler Grelle Sutcliff, who turned out to be a grim reaper when Madam Red tried to have Ciel killed after he discovers that she is Jack the Ripper. However, she is killed after realizing she cannot go through with killing her beloved nephew.

Though not the most formidable foe in Black Butler, as a human, she was probably one of the more complex villains. She harbored jealousy over her sister and her sister’s family, mostly because her sister had everything that Madam Red wanted. Even as Jack the Ripper, her motives for killing prostitutes were simply due to her own inability to have children and their ability to carry but not want to. She’s an emotionally complex villain who earned the favor of grim reapers.

'Black Butler' (2008)

rent



6 Bankotsu

'InuYasha' (2009)

Close

Bankotsu is the leader of the Band of Seven, one of the most formidable groups of enemies that InuYaha and his team had to face. Wielding his halberd, called Banryū, Bankotsu is the strongest member of the Band of Seven while simultaneously being the youngest.

Though the entire Band of Seven was a formidable group of enemies—and probably the toughest—that InuYasha and his team had to face, Bankotsu was by far the strongest. Of course, manipulated by Naraku, the real antagonist of the series, Bankotsu was overshadowed by that mere fact alone. However, he put up a great fight against InuYasha, serving as basically InuYasha’s equal. Though he fell at the hands of InuYasha, Bankotsu proved himself to be neither weak nor stupid; rather, he knew he was being used, but he still fought for his own desires.

'Inuyasha' (2000)

5 Mad Pierrot

'Cowboy Bebop' (1998)

Image via Sunrise

Known as Tongpu, Mad Pierrot was a lab experiment. Upon escaping, he murdered people. The experiments that Mad Pierrot went through while in the medical facility led to his development of superhuman abilities. Due to the agonizing experiments he went through, his mental state regressed into one like that of a child’s.

Though he appeared in one episode, and was influenced by the Batman animated series, Mad Pierrot is extremely underrated as a villain. He was a test subject of inhumane military experimentation, which not only altered his abilities but also caused enough pain to regress his mental state. He is quite literally the definition of a broken man; despite this, he is shown to have some parallels to Spike, and the creepiness behind the character’s creation is enough to warrant him an interesting enough villain.

'Cowboy Bebop' (1998)

4 Shogo Makishima

'Psycho-Pass' (2012)

Image via Production I.G

The main antagonist of Psycho-Pass Season One, Shogo is known to be criminally asymptomatic; meaning, his cymatic scan does not align with his personality. This is all part of the Sibyl System, an organization that manages crime in Japan. Because of this, people who are criminally symptomatic are essentially psychopaths or sociopaths. At some point, Shogo realized that he could control his own Psycho-Pass.

Shogo Makishima is an inherently interesting character. While he commits crimes, his end-goal is to liberate Japanese citizens from this Sibyl System which attempts to manage crime, though it does so through faulty methods. He believes that people should be autonomous beings; rather, they should be able to think independently of government organizations. Ironic, considering one of his favorite books is George Orwell’s 1984. A formidable and intelligent antagonist, he is a villain in every right, but not simply because he wants to be evil. Rather, it is—to him—for the liberation of people so that they can live with free will.

'Psycho-Pass' (2012)

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 11, 2012 Cast Kana Hanazawa , Miyuki Sawashiro , Noriko Hidaka , Shizuka Itou , Kenji Nojima , Takahiro Sakurai , Tomokazu Seki , Robert McCollum Main Genre Animation Seasons 3 Creator(s) Gen Urobuchi

3 Gecko Moria

'One Piece' (1999)

Image via Toei Animation



Gecko Moria was a member of the Seven Warlords that help govern the seas. He was the main antagonist of Thriller Bark, where Luffy and his friends faced the zombies and Moria’s subordinates, such as Dr. Hogback and Perona.

Though facing his subordinates served as a challenge alone, Moria is not to be taken lightly. He is capable of changing his appearance, such as enlargening it. He was also able to remove shadows from people, and in the process of doing so, he created new beings with the personalities from the shadows he stole. Moria proved to be a formidable foe to Luffy and his comrades, so much so that they were close to losing. Though he is not the most memorable, Moria put up a good fight, and Thriller Bark proved to be a treacherous journey for the Straw Hat Pirates because of Moria.