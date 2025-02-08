Anime is more popular than ever, becoming one of the most prominent mediums in the world. From classics like Yu Yu Hakusho to new bangers like Dandadan, the world of anime is ripe with possibilities. With thousands of anime series and new ones popping out of every corner, finding the proper anime can be challenging and overwhelming. Luckily, this list will break down the ten best anime every fan must watch at least once. If fans can't decide what to watch, they should start with one of these ten anime.

This list will rank anime based on critical acclaim, fan opinion, enjoyability, and overall quality. These anime don't need to redefine their genre or revolutionize the medium like Dragon Ball; they simply need to be good shows that should be on every fan's watchlist. They may not be necessary in the grand scheme of themes or shake up anime history, but these series are too entertaining not to watch at least once. These are must-watch anime because of their quality, not their history.

10 'Naruto' (2002)

Whether fans believe it or not, Naruto is one of the greatest anime of all time. The series follows the titular hero in his ninja world, attempting to become Hokage, the leader of the village. However, his life is full of ups and downs, from his best friend leaving the village to a terrorist group hunting Naruto down; this series has everything in store for anime fans that everyone is sure to enjoy.

While Naruto does have its flaws, including a lousy finale and too much filler, it is still one of the most enjoyable anime ever. Naruto is popular for a reason: delivering a fun story with as much action, fights, and emotion as possible. This series is full of heart and excitement, highlighted by its creative jutsu, fascinating world, and endearing characters. It lands at the bottom of this list because of some noticeable flaws, but it is still a long-running must-watch anime for every fan.

9 'Kaguya-Sama: Love is War' (2019)

Love is a battlefield, with countless individuals fighting over people in hopes of finding their one true love. Kaguya-Sama: Love is War takes this to the next level, with two friends playing psychological tricks on the other in order to get them to confess their love. The two student body representatives are respected students, but they have a petty war that is as adorable as it is intense.

There are many romance shows in anime, but none capture the uniqueness of Kaguya-Sama. This psychological romance hooks fans with its intriguing premise and reels them in with a delightful blend of romance and comedy. It uses genius tactics to produce both entertaining and hilarious results, delivering one of the best comedy anime ever. Kaguya-Sama is a must-watch for romance or comedy fans, establishing itself as a masterpiece.