For a long time, women in anime were simply background characters, eye candy for the male characters, mother figures, or quiet wives waiting on their men. Luckily, most anime has moved on, and now, women are getting the exciting and complex stories they deserve. And while they might still be wives, girlfriends, or mothers, they are no longer defined by those roles.

Now, women in anime have enough agency to defy the stereotypes. A few female characters even stand out because of their daring and outright badass behavior. They don't take no for an answer or let anyone in their lives make decisions for them; they face challenges head-on and take down the bad guys without hesitation. From Frieren to Nami from One Piece, the most badass women in anime are independent, fierce, and ready to take on the world with their intelligence and fighting skills.

10 Bulma

'Dragon Ball' (1986-1989), 'Dragon Ball Z' (1989-1996), 'Dragon Ball GT' (1996-1997), 'Dragon Ball Super' (2015-2018)

Bulma is one of the few female characters in the Dragon Ball franchise. She is the daughter of Dr. Briefs, the founder of The Capsule Corporation. When she is sixteen, she meets Goku, and they set out on a quest to gather Dragon Balls. Bulma eventually takes over her father's company and builds herself a career as an inventor.

Simply put, there is no Dragon Ball without Bulma. Although she is a mother and wife, she doesn’t let this role define who she is. Bulma is, first and foremost, an inventor, but she still indulges her girly side because she doesn't need to be defined by just one quality. She is able to come up with new inventions, like the Super Dragon Radar, an updated version of the original Dragon Radar, and the Universal Translator. Bulma is among the best Dragon Ball characters, and her contributions to the franchise are too great to ignore.

9 Sailor Jupiter

'Sailor Moon' (1992-1997), 'Sailor Moon Crystal' (2014-2021)

Sailor Jupiter, whose real name is Makoto Kino, is one of the Sailor Guardians. Makoto transferred from her previous school to Juuban Public Junior because she got in trouble for starting fights. Her parents died when she was young, and she learned how to become independent very quickly. Sailor Jupiter's powers include the ability to throw thunder and lightning bolts. She is also a skilled martial artist and has incredible strength.

Even when she isn't fighting alongside the Sailor Guardians, Makoto is extremely loyal to her friends and defends them, no matter what the cost. Sailor Jupiter is the strongest Sailor Guardian. She doesn't back down from a fight, even when she is by herself. While her strength is impressive, it's her fierce loyalty to Sailor Moon and the other Guardians that makes her truly badass. If a demon or a high school bully tries to mess with her friends, Sailor Jupiter is there to protect them from harm.

Sailor Moon A group of schoolgirls discover they are incarnations of super-powered alien princesses, and use their abilities to defend the earth. Release Date September 11, 1995 Cast Kotono Mitsuishi , Aya Hisakawa , Michie Tomizawa , Emi Shinohara , Rica Fukami , Tôru Furuya , Keiko Han , Johnny Yong Bosch Seasons 5

8 Minare Koda

‘Wave, Listen to Me!’ (2020)

Mirane Koda starts as a waitress at a curry soup restaurant. Her life changes when she gets into a deep conversation with Kanetsugu Mato, who is in charge of the local radio station, about her ex-boyfriend, Mitsuo Suga. Mato records this interaction with Mirane and ends up playing it on the radio. Mirane becomes furious with Mato, but he offers her a part-time job as a radio show host. After she is fired from her job at the restaurant, Mirane goes to live with Mizuho Nanba, who works as an assistant director at the radio station.

Mirane stays calm through the chaos. This is exemplified by her ability to continue her radio program on air in the middle of an earthquake. She has great investigative skills, as shown by her trying to determine whether her neighbor, Shinji Oki, murdered his girlfriend. Mirane is ambitious and wants to become the best radio personality in Sapporo. She is the perfect depiction of the modern career woman, driven yet remaining relatable to audiences who empathize with her personal and professional struggles.

7 Mikasa Ackerman

'Attack on Titan' (2013-2023)

Mikasa Ackerman is part of the Ackerman family, a clan of great warriors who used to serve the royal family. Misaka's parents were killed by human traffickers who were trying to kidnap her and her mom. During this traumatic event, Misaka experienced an awakening of her powers. She joins the 104th Training Corps and later follows Eren to become a member of the Survey Corps. She is very close to her adopted family, the Yeagers, especially Eren.

Mikasa is one of the strongest warriors among the Ackermans, never hesitating to face any Titan who stands in her way. Her strength is unmatched by even the most seasoned veterans who are experienced with fighting Titans. Fierce, loyal, committed, and passionate, Mikasa can wield any weapon with ease but is probably most skilled at welding the Thunder Spears. She is a fierce protector of Eren and anyone else she considers to be family.

Attack On Titan After his hometown is destroyed and his mother is killed, young Eren Jaeger vows to cleanse the earth of the giant humanoid Titans that have brought humanity to the brink of extinction. Release Date September 28, 2013 Cast Marina Inoue , Hiro Shimono , Takehito Koyasu , Yûki Kaji , Josh Grelle , Bryce Papenbrook Seasons 4

6 Frieren

'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End' (2023-Present)

Frieren is an elven mage and part of the hero's party that took down the Demon King. Before she joined the hero's party, she was trained by Flamme, a human mage, and lived many years in solitude after his passing. She was hesitant to go on a ten-year journey before being convinced to join the party. Frieren eventually becomes a mentor to Fern, a young mage who was raised by Heiter.

Frieren isn't what some people would consider to be a "normal mage." She uses basic magic and avoids doing any fancy tricks to defeat her enemies. Frieren conceals her mana to prevent demons and other enemies from knowing how much power she truly has. She is very humble and doesn't brag to others about her abilities. Frieren avoids jumping into fights without a plan. She thinks ahead and puts together a thoughtful strategy before she faces her enemies. Television has many powerful wizards and mages, but Frieren stands out because of her thoughtful, restrained personality that conceals great power.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End An elf and her friends defeat a demon king in a great war. But the war is over, and the elf must search for a new way of life. Release Date September 29, 2023 Cast Mallorie Rodak , Jason Douglas , Clifford Chapin , Chris Guerrero , Jill Harris , Jordan Dash Cruz Seasons 1 Creator(s) Tsukasa Abe , Kanehito Yamada Writers Tomohiro Suzuki

5 San

'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

When she was a baby, San was abandoned by her parents and raised by Moro, the Wolf Goddess. Because she was raised with wolves, San doesn’t see herself as human, despising Irontown and its leader, Lady Eboshi, who are destroying the forest in order to get ore. San eventually meets Ashitaka, the young cursed prince of Emishi Village. At first, she isn’t too sure about Ashitaka and doesn’t trust him, but they gradually gain each other’s trust as they work together to save Cedar Forest.

Princess Mononoke is among the best Studio Ghibli movies, largely because of its compelling protagonist. San is a fierce young warrior who doesn't give up easily, constantly fighting and confronting Lady Eboshi. She puts herself in harm's way to protect Moro and the forest from harm. San doesn't let her guard down, even when she becomes comfortable with Ashitaka, and her knowledge of nature and survival skills provide her with an advantage over her opponents.

Princess Mononoke (1997) On a journey to find the cure for a Tatarigami's curse, Ashitaka finds himself in the middle of a war between the forest gods and Tatara, a mining colony. In this quest, he also meets San, the Mononoke Hime. Release Date July 12, 1997 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Yôji Matsuda , Yuriko Ishida , Yûko Tanaka , Kaoru Kobayashi , Masahiko Nishimura , Tsunehiko Kamijô Runtime 134 minutes Writers Hayao Miyazaki

4 Nami

'One Piece' (1997 - Present)

Nami is the navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates, led by Monkey D. Luffy. She is from the town of Cocoyasi Village and was raised by an ex-Marine, Bell-mère, along with her sister, Nojiko. Nami made a pact with the fearsome pirate Arlong that she would work for him as a map drawer and earn money to buy her village back from him. After Nami leaves Arlong's gang, she joins Captain Luffy, Sanji, Usopp, and Zoro on their adventures.

Nami does know how to throw a punch and hold her own in a fight, but she isn't the best fighter. She is street and book-smart, and her skills lie in her ability to con and steal things from people. Nami is a negotiator, tactfully dealing with enemies and proving that, sometimes, brains are far better than brawn. She can draw maps of the world from memory and can sense changes in the weather, making her the ideal companion for Luffy's sea-faring crew. Nami is just as badass in the One Piece anime and its live-action counterpart, a privilege not many anime characters have.

One Piece Monkey D. Luffy sets off on an adventure with his pirate crew in hopes of finding the greatest treasure ever, known as the "One Piece." Release Date October 20, 1999 Cast Mayumi Tanaka , Akemi Okamura , Laurent Vernin , Tony Beck , Kazuya Nakai Seasons 1

3 Yor

'Spy x Family' (2022-Present)

Yor's parents passed away, and she became a parental figure to her brother, Yuri. To make money, she got a job as an assassin with a mysterious group known as the Garden. When she isn't out late going on missions, she works as a government worker. Yor meets Loid Forger, an undercover spy, and they decide to get married as a cover. Yor and Loid are parents to Anya, a young orphan who can read minds.

Known as Thorn Princess, Yor is a very skilled assassin. She is able to take down large groups of villains with her golden needles and is also excellent at one-on-one combat. Yor uses her strength and stealth to take on anyone who stands in her way. However, Yor isn't just an assassin; she's also a role model for other young girls who want to be strong like her. Yor is an incredible anime character, a badass female figure who defies conventions and looks fabulous doing it.

Spy x Family A spy on an undercover mission gets married and adopts a child as part of his cover. His wife and daughter have secrets of their own, and all three must strive to keep together. Release Date April 9, 2022 Creator Tatsuya Endo Cast Takuya Eguchi , Atsumi Tanezaki , Saori Hayami , Megan Shipman Seasons 2

2 Faye Valentine

'Cowboy Bebop' (1998-1999)

Faye Valentine was injured in a spaceship accident that killed her parents. She was cytogenetically frozen for decades until the year 2068, waking with no memories of her past and an enormous amount of debt. To pay off the debt, Faye started doing con jobs, becoming a target for bounty hunters. While working for Gordon, Faye was taken by Jet Black and Spike Spiegel. She escapes from the Bebop and eventually returns to be part of Spike's crew.

A pioneer of badass women in anime, Faye is always ready to help the Bebop crew swindle and fight the bad guys. However, she goes beyond the stereotype of the "femme fatale." She cares for Spike, Ed, Jet, and Ein because they are her family. Faye is always looking out for them, even though she might act like she doesn't really care. Faye is a huge reason behind Cowboy Bebop's success and one of the best and most recognizable characters in modern anime, which is no small feat.

Cowboy Bebop (1998) The futuristic misadventures and tragedies of an easygoing bounty hunter and his partners. Release Date September 2, 2001 Cast Koichi Yamadera , Unshô Ishizuka , Megumi Hayashibara , Steve Blum , Beau Billingslea Seasons 1

1 Motoko Kusanagi

'Ghost in the Shell' (1995)

Major Motoko Kusanagi is a high-ranking cyborg in Public Security Section 9. She works closely with her partner, Bantau, to track down a hacker known as the Puppet Master. Motoko wasn't always a cybernetic, but an accident caused her to have life-saving surgery. Mokoto starts to question her humanity as she starts to suspect that she might not be as human as she thought she was.

A true trailblazing character in anime, Motoko is a great leader and a strategic thinker. She is able to get into the minds of the people she has to investigate and track down. Her strength lies in her ability to surprise her opponents with her use of invisibility. Makoto is the perfect vessel to further explore Ghost in the Shell's ambitious, thought-provoking ruminations about humanity and consciousness. She is a fascinating yet relatable character and one of the most iconic protagonists in anime history.

Ghost in the Shell (1995) Release Date December 8, 1995 Director Mamoru Oshii Cast Atsuko Tanaka , Akio Otsuka , Iemasa Kayumi Runtime 82

Watch on Tubi NEXT: The 45 Most Popular Anime Series for Beginners To Watch