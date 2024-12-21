Fans know anime for many things, including its gorgeous animation, epic fights, and unmatched creativity. However, one of its greatest aspects is the imaginative worlds it produces, which make fans wish they could travel to a new universe. There is even a whole genre about transporting to a new world, highlighting the dream to experience these fantastical cities, continents, and lands in anime.

With so many stunning worlds in anime, choosing a favorite is pretty tricky, which is why this list will go through the most beautiful. A world needs to be creative/visually appealing, and/or well-animated to make the cut. This list features many worlds that tackle both very well, meaning anime like Attack on Titan, while beautifully animated, doesn't have the most creative setting. This list won't include anime movies, and it ranks the worlds based on their setting, not lore/history.

10 Kyoto

'The Tatami Galaxy' (2010)

Most people's bucket lists include visiting Japan, and the most beautiful city is arguably Kyoto, with its gorgeous castles, shrines, and gardens. The Tatami Galaxy takes place in this city and follows Watashi as he chases the imaginary girl of his dreams while his soul mate is right before him. Each episode focuses on a different reality as Watashi attempts to score his perfect girlfriend, with the imaginative Kyoto serving as the backdrop.

Most of Tomihiko Morimi's works are set in Kyoto, and no one reimagines the city as wonderfully as she does. With vibrant colors and an experimental art style, Kyoto becomes a city straight out of a fairy tale. The anime romanticizes the experience of the city, exploring its nooks and crannies full of wonder and style. Kyoto is both creative and visually pleasing, which helps make this a perfect anime from start to finish.

9 The Central Lands

'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End' (2023)

Image via Madhouse

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is one of the most popular anime at the moment, dominating because of its imaginative world and wholesome experience. It follows Frieren, Fern, and Stark, who travel the same path as Frieren did decades ago, reminiscing about lost time. The world doesn't have a name, but it comprises The Central Lands, The Northern Lands and The Southern Lands.

While Frieren's world seems like any typical fantasy land, the show goes to great lengths to explain, explore, and expand it. The anime is about taking time to enjoy the little things, so fans witness small hamlets and scenic ponds throughout the journey, creating a fantasy experience unique to Frieren. The landscape animation is also magnificent, another reason why Frieren is one of the greatest anime of the 2020s so far.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Release Date September 29, 2023 Creator(s) Tsukasa Abe , Kanehito Yamada Cast Mallorie Rodak , Jason Douglas , Clifford Chapin , Chris Guerrero , Jill Harris , Jordan Dash Cruz Seasons 1

8 The Grand Blue

'One Piece' (1999)

Image via Toei Animation

Every anime fan knows One Piece, the uber-popular show whose popularity only increases even after 20 years. The anime follows Monkey D. Luffy, who dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates. He sails the high seas, forming a crew and collecting poneglyphs, which direct him to this treasure. This quest takes the Strawhat crew to many unique islands in the East Blue, Grand Line, and The New World.

The world of One Piece is more than just the Grand Line; it earned the title because it is the most recognized location. The anime's best aspect is definitely the worldbuilding, which produces some of the most vibrant and innovative locations ever. Each One Piece arc features a distinct and imaginative island, ranging from creative to stunning to wacky. If the animation quality were better, the world of One Piece would easily be the most visually stunning in all anime.