Since its premiere in April, Spy x Family has dominated the anime viewing charts. This show is known for outdoing popular animes like Attack on Titan, and it’s all credited to its wholesome concept. It’s not often there's an anime that provides both action and heartwarming moments every week, but Spy x Family delivers that weekly.

Fans of the series want to see the Forgers become a real family and the series makes us root for them time and again. So, while this anime may be airing week by week, here are some other animes that will provide the same heartwarming wholesome feeling while waiting for Spy x Family.

Kotaro Lives Alone (2022 - )

Four-year-old Kotaro Sato moves into an apartment next to broke manga artist, Shin Karino. Shin doesn't have the means to support himself, much less his young neighbor, but they look out for each other each episode. Slowly, Shin discovers why Kotaro is living on his own and why the young boy is so independent. Along with their neighbors, Kotaro and Shin learn how to live together but separately.

Much like Anya in Spy x Family, Kotaro has a mind of his own. He's influenced by his favorite show and do a lot for himself. Of course, there are things a child won't quite understand, but that's where the adults come in. For an anime that's simple and lighthearted, Kotaro Lives Aloneis the one to watch as the wait for new Spy x Family episodes continues.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Satsuki and Mei move with their father to the Japanese countryside while their mother recovers from an illness at a nearby hospital. The moment they get to the house, the girls discover benevolent spirits. Mei discovers a large one with whiskers and thinks its roar sounds like “Totoro” so she gives it that name. Along with the other spirits and Totoro’s Catbus, Mei and Satsuki learn that living together in the countryside isn’t as bad as they thought.

Most of the Studio Ghibli films can be classified as wholesome, but My Neighbor Totorois one that provides hope for the whole family. Satsuki and Mei initially don’t get along as well and eventually learn to put their differences aside when they need to be there for each other. Spy x Family hasn’t reached this level of comfort yet, but this 1988 hit continues to provide comfort for families across the globe.

HoriMiya (2021)

Shy Miyamura has become accustomed to being the outcast of his class and not having many friends. Until the nice popular girl, Hori, takes notice of him one day. Later on, he helps a young boy who tripped find his way home and discovers Hori’s brother. From then on, Hori and Miyamura learn the true sides of themselves, from Miyamura’s tattoos to Hori’s love of horror movies. The anime follows their journey to falling in love while also building out their group of friends.

HoriMiya can be classified as wholesome just because it’s about a group of friends trying to get to know each other, while there are romantic feelings flying around. There’s fake dating, miscommunication, and the occasional masochistic moment (thanks to Hori) but this series never stops being endearing.

Ore Monogatari!! (2015)

Not everyone that you have a crush on reciprocates those feelings, and for Takeo Goda, that’s especially true. He’s got an intimidating look because he’s so tall and strong, but he’s got a heart of gold. When Takeo saves a young woman named Rinko Yamato from a groper on the train, he finds himself falling in love with this small, petite girl. However, Takeo’s dating history is terrible since every girl he likes tends to fall in love with his more attractive best friend, Makoto Sunakawa. So, assuming Rinko is like every other girl, he tries to set her up with his best friend, only to discover she’s got feelings for Takeo instead.

My Love Story!! Is heartwarming because it changes everyone’s perception of physical attraction. Takeo assumes Rinko wants to be with Makoto because he didn’t have as much confidence in himself. Fortunately, this series gives Takeo more confidence and proof that he is just as attractive and loveable as the other guys around him. With a message like that, it’s just as heartwarming as seeing Anya get her found family in Spy x Family.

The Way of the Househusband (2021 - )

In The Way of the Househusband, ex-yakuza boss Tatsu works hard to be there for his wife Miku. With her as the breadwinner, Tatsu does all he can to support her. He's a master chef, makes sure the house is spotless and ensures everything is comfortable when she comes home from a long work day. Each episode of this Netflix series is only about 15 minutes long, making it even easier to fit this series into a busy work schedule.

Like the characters in Spy x Family, Tatsu also lives a double life as a former gangster and a current househusband. As a Yakuza boss, he was respected and feared. Now he treats his wife with the utmost respect and fears disappointing her. So, while he may be searching for the best deals at the grocery store, Tatsu takes it as seriously as dealing with a rival gang. The wholesomeness of this series comes through in Tatsu's antics, because he wins every time, even if he has to threaten a Roomba.

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (2018 - 2021)

Image via A-1 Pictures

Narumi Momose starts a new job because her ex outed her as an Otaku to all her coworkers. Thoroughly embarrassed, Narumi hopes that no one at her new job will know her secret - until she runs into her former classmate, Hirotaka Nifuji. Hirotaka himself has a gaming addiction and no one else seems to understand except for Narumi.

As Narumi complains that she’ll never find another man who will love her for who she is, Hirotaka suggests they date since they’re so alike. Together with their friends and coworkers, Hanako Koyanagi and Tarou Kabakura, who are also a nerdy couple, Narumi and Hirotaka learn how to live their dual lives as grown adults and otakus at the same time.

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku is a chill watch for anyone trying to figure out what to do with their 5-9 after their 9-5. Both Narumi and Hirotaka support each other in the smallest of ways, even if it means editing Narumi’s manga until sunrise. Hanako and Tarou are the perfect example of what it means to drive each other insane while still loving each other.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War (2019 - )

Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane have feelings for each other, so what else is there left for the anime to cover? All they have to do is admit their feelings for each other, and they can have all the warm lovey-dovey feelings a romance anime is meant to have. However, Kaguya and Miyuki are no normal couple. Their pride gets in the way, so they go to battle to make the other admit their feelings first. Full of intricate schemes and hilarious mishaps, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War proves itself to be wholesome in the most complicated of ways.

Overall, this series is about scheming and while that might not be what is defined as "wholesome," the intent behind the scheming is. Whenever Kaguya isn't around Miyuki, she's squirming in frustration and excitement because she just wants him to confess. Miyuki can't help but beat himself up every time he thinks he's about to be lame around Kaguya. It's a cute love story, but can be frustrating for anyone who doesn't like a slow burn.