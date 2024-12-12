Hot off of making a seven-time Golden Globe nominee and predicted Best Picture contender, the team behind The Brutalist has quietly prepared their next star-studded project. Mona Fastvold and Brady Corbet reunited to pen the new musical Ann Lee, with Fastvold taking up directorial duties this time around in place of her Venice Silver Lion-winning creative partner. Filming has already wrapped on the production, with Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried tapped to play the lead role. Also remaining in the fold after The Brutalist is Golden Globe-nominated composer Daniel Blumberg, who wrote and produced all the original music.

Ann Lee is being described as "an epic fable" based on the true events surrounding the titular Ann Lee, founder of the Shaker Movement in the 1700s. Proclaimed by her followers to be the female Christ, she was a rare example of a female religious figurehead at a time when men dominated the space and was responsible for constructing one of the largest utopian societies in American history. She was also highly influential both in her home in England and especially around New York in shaping the course of religion during the time. A defining aspect of the Shakers was their worship through song and dance, which likely inspired the idea of a musical.

Seyfried is no stranger to song and dance, though this will be her first time working in the genre in years. Known for her role in Mank and an Emmy-winning turn in The Dropout, her last foray into musicals came in 2018 with the sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Before that, she starred in the 2012 Les Misérables adaptation opposite Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, and Anne Hathaway. This marks another big role for her on the horizon alongside The Housemaid with Sydney Sweeney and Peacock's 2025 series Long Bright River. Joining her is a killer supporting cast including Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, David Cale, and Jamie Bogyo.

When Will 'Ann Lee' Hit Theaters?

Image via A24

Fastvold is a familiar partner of Seyfried's, previously directing three episodes of the star's Apple TV+ series with Tom Holland, The Crowded Room, and joining Long Bright River as well. However, Ann Leewill mark the first feature for the writer-director since her Queer Lion-winning 2020 film The World to Come, which also featured Abbott. She and Corbet are joined as producers by Kaplan Morrison’s Andrew Morrison, Intake Films’ Joshua Horsfield, Proton Cinema’s Viktoria Petranyi, Mark Lampert, Mid March Media’s Gregory Jankilevitsch and Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska, and Mizzel Media’s Lillian LaSalle alongside executive producers Zelene and Michael Fowler for Mizzel, Kyle Stroud for Carte Blanche, Claude Amadeo, Randal Sandler, Michael D’Alto, Chris Triana, and Adam Paulsen for First Gen, Saskia Duff for Intake Films, Tom Ogden, Chris Renteria, and Oleg Nodelman. Rounding out the team are co-producers Daniel Lägersten of Gota Film, Kristina Börjeson of Film i Väst, and Maddie Browning.

Ann Lee does not have an exact date and sales and distribution still need to be handled, but the team plan to release the film in 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as it comes out.