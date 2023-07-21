Ann-Margret is one of the most famous actresses and sex symbols of the '60s, remaining a big name in the film industry today. Although she took a role in the musical State Fair, Bye Bye Birdie (1963) was the film that made her a household name and ultimately one of the most talked-about stars of the decade. Viva Las Vegas, in which she starred opposite Elvis Presley, also played a part in the launching of the actress' career.

A now two-time Oscar nominee — once in a leading role, the other in a supporting one — Ann-Margret continued her career through the decades, expanding her talents into the 21st century; her latest work, for one, is in 2022's John Putch comedy-drama A Holiday Spectacular. From Newsies to Carnal Knowledge, these are the actress' best films.

10 'Newsies' (1992)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Although this live-action Disney musical is a divisive feature, it nonetheless makes for an entertaining watch. Newsies is based on the real-life New York City newsboy strike of July 18, 1899, which took place when newspaper sellers came forward about being exploited by their bosses.

The score is arguably the best part of this 1992 Kenny Ortega film, and Christian Bale delivers a solid performance. While the musical can come off as cheesy and predictable to some members of the audience, it is educational and intriguing. Because of this, Newsies features tons of mixed reviews, including a big score disparity on Rotten Tomatoes.

9 'I Ought to Be in Pictures' (1982)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Herbert Ross' endearing comedy-drama centers on the determined 19-year-old Libby Tucker (Dinah Manoff) as she sets out to New York City to visit her estranged father, Herbert (Walter Matthau), who happens to be a screenwriter. As the title suggests, Libby hopes to become a star and expects her dad's help, but does this really happen?

Adapted from a Neil Simon 1980play of the same name, this simplistic but touching film features some amazing performances — including Ann-Margret's, who plays Herbert's hairdresser girlfriend — and tackles universal themes, standing the test of time even today.

8 'Grumpy Old Men' (1993)

Image via Warner Bros.

When a new female neighbor (Ann-Margret) comes in across the street, a long-standing feud between two old neighbors (Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon) that dates back to their youth only grows worse in Donald Petrie's comedy-drama Grumpy Old Men.

While Matthau and Lemmon's long-time chemistry is the highlight of the movie, Grumpy Old Men also provides viewers with a great Ann-Margret performance. A fun, sweet and heartwarming comedy for all ages — both seniors and juniors — this slice-of-life kind of movie features a timeless story of friendship and love.

7 'Twice in a Lifetime' (1982)

Image via Muse Distribution International

Directed by Bud Yorkin, Twice in a Lifetime is a 1982 film centering on a 50-year-old married man (Gene Hackman) who engages in adultery with a local barmaid (Ann-Margret), causing inevitable conflict with his longtime wife (Ellen Burstyn) and grown children.

A realistic and honest portrayal of family life and everything that comes with it, including the impact of extramarital activities and divorce on both the couple and everyone around them, this well-acted, great must-see dramedy examines love and loss in an intriguing way, even if could benefit from better writing.

6 'Magic' (1978)

Image via 20th Century Studios

In this Richard Attenborough horror drama, a magician assistant, Corky (Anthony Hopkins), gives an unpleasant performance during his first solo outing, which crushes his dreams of making a name for himself in the field. That is when a sinister ventriloquist doll named "Fats" is provided to him and helps the aspiring magician quickly make it to the top.

This intriguing suspense-thriller makes for an uncomfortable and atmospheric watch featuring an intense and nightmarish plot. It is adapted from WilliamGoldman's own bestseller and is considered a forgotten horror gem for many. Overall, Magic is a good pick for those who enjoy psychological thrillers and definitely holds up well today.

5 'Bye Bye Birdie' (1963)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The film that launched Ann-Margret's career — and won her an Oscar nom for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical — George Sidney's Bye Bye Birdie depicts a rock star's visit to a small Ohio town for his "farewell" television show and to kiss his biggest fan.

One of the things Bye Bye Birdie does best is capturing the decade it is set — and filmed — in, gracefully celebrating its fun atmosphere and making for a subversive experience for both those who experienced the era and those who want to learn more about it. Filled with vintage nostalgia, this stylish movie is undoubtedly essential viewing for fans of the '60s.

4 'Viva Las Vegas' (1964)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Starring Presley opposite Ann-Margret, Viva Las Vegas is a comedy musical by George Sidney depicting a race-car driver, Lucky Jackson, who is preparing for the Grand Prix. The only thing stopping him from heading to the races is not having enough money to pay for his new engine, and that's when he starts working as a waiter and ends up unexpectedly striking up a romance with a beautiful young lady.

With dazzling visuals, beautiful color, and glamour, this spirited and light flick is, needless to say, a must-see film for Elvis enthusiasts (it also is one of his best films). In addition to its beautiful cinematography, there is palpable chemistry between the two leads. And while ​​​​​​the king of rock and roll is in the entertaining movie, Ann-Margret is arguably the real star.

3 'Tommy' (1975)

Image via Columbia Pictures

It seems that musicals have always been quite prominent in Ann-Margret's life, and Tommy is also one that stands out in her career, as it was the picture that earned her an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress. This 1975 feature follows Roger Daltrey's Tommy, a young boy who undergoes severe trauma after witnessing his stepfather kill his father during a dispute over his mother. When he accidentally finds a pinball machine and learns he is a natural talent, Tommy's life takes a wild turn as he gains massive fame and money.

Masterfully directed by KenRussell, this mesmerizing and highly original musical makes for a wild viewing experience throughout — while it is not everybody's cup of tea, it will likely surprise many. Serving as an introduction to rock opera and emphasizing its sensual elements, Tommy is bizarre at times but thoroughly entertaining, making for a unique watch that will assuredly linger on audiences' heads.

2 'The Cincinnati Kid' (1965)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

One of the actress' most highly regarded movies stars the king of cool Steve McQueen as young poker player Eric Stoner, who also goes by the name "Cincinnati Kid." In this enthralling drama, the ambitious Stoner schedules a poker match with Lancey "The Man" Howard (Edward G. Robinson), who is widely regarded as the best player in the game, in hopes of defeating him and getting his title.

Conceivably one of the best Hollywood films about poker, this enjoyable classic features a stellar cast with superb performances. With wonderful direction by Norman Jewison, it is stylish and appealing to the eye, featuring beautiful colors that pop out. On top of this, one of The Cincinnati Kid's strongest aspects is its gripping narrative and unpredictable ending.

1 'Carnal Knowledge' (1971)

Image via AVCO Embassy Pictures

In Mike Nichols' Carnal Knowledge, the charming Jonathan (Jack Nicholson) has always been a womanizer, dating to his high school years when he had an affair with the girlfriend (Candice Bergen) of his "nice guy" friend, Sandy (Art Garfunkel). As years go by and Sandy finds his years-long relationship starting to falter, he attempts to embody Jonathan's misogynistic behavior. Jonathan, on the other hand, finds himself falling for Ann-Margret's lovely Bobbie.

Although some believe it is dated, the controversial (for the time it was released) 1971 feature provides viewers with insight into misogyny and the "male gaze," depicting an intense and compelling battle between sexes while shining a light on the male sexual hypocrisies. While this provocative satire on sexism and masculinity is often misunderstood, it makes for a solid viewing.

