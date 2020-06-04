Anna Camp on Jim and Pam’s Wedding, More ‘Pitch Perfect’ and Her New Netflix Movies

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–

It wasn’t until I started prepping for this episode of Collider Ladies Night that I fully realized how much Anna Camp has accomplished over the years and how much she’s contributed to a number of iconic franchises. I have a feeling I’m not alone with this, but I first took note of her work after catching her as Sarah Newlin on True Blood, but in addition to that unforgettable HBO series, Camp has also appeared on The Office, Mad Men, The Good Wife, and then some. And even when it comes to short-lived shows that didn’t get the love they deserved, like let’s say Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt, Camp still delivered material that made a long-lasting impression, with fans still spreading love for the series long after it ended.

All of this and we haven’t even mentioned Camp’s work on the big screen yet! Of course the Pitch Perfect franchise made an indelible impression on many, but Camp is currently in the midst of quite the string of new release including two Netflix movies and another feature film that’s bound to show off significant range for the star who’s become extremely well known for her comedy chops, playing big personalities, and also nailing accents.

Clearly there’s a lot to cover here so get ready for a very fully episode of Collider Ladies Night! Camp explained why she once thought she’d just stick to the New York theater scene and how her first pilot season changed that dramatically, she recalled her experience auditioning for Mad Men and True Blood, and whether or not there’s interest in making more Pitch Perfect films. On top of that, get ready to hear all about Camp’s new movies including The Lovebirds which you can watch right now on Netflix, Here Awhile which is set to hit VOD on June 9th, and Desperados which is schedule to drop on Netflix on July 3rd. You can watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article or, if you prefer, we also have a podcast embed for you below:

–



–

Anna Camp: