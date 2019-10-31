Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox Join Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Series About Anna Delvey

0

Anna Chlumsky (Veep) Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Katie Lowes (Scandal) and Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type) have been cast in Shonda Rhimes‘ Netflix series about infamous NYC scammer Anna Delvey, who will be played by Julia Garner as Collider first reported.

Inventing Anna will be a 10-episode limited series, with David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) set to direct and executive produce two episodes, including the first. In addition to serving as creator, Rhimes will executive produce alongside Betsy Beers, and the series will be shot on location in New York. The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.

In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene — and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and the reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: Who is Anna Delvey?

Newly-crowned Emmy winner Garner (Ozark) will play Anna, a young woman in her mid-20s with a hard-to-place European accent who takes New York by storm. Either a brilliant businesswoman or a scammer extraordinaire, Anna in turn inspires loyalty, compassion, contempt, and obsession — all while leaving behind an emotional body count.

Chlumsky will play Vivian, a reporter working to salvage her career with just the right story. The Anna Delvey story is her golden ticket, and she’s willing to face any problem to get it. But as she works on the Anna story, there is one problem she never expected — Anna herself. The more Vivian pursues the truth about Anna, the more attached to Anna she becomes.

Cox will play Kacy Duke, a celebrity trainer and life coach who gets sucked into the Anna whirlwind, but who’s mature and centered enough to stay out of any real trouble. When she least expects it, in the wake of Anna’s crimes, Kacy finds herself becoming a coach to more than just Anna.

Lowes will play Rachel, a natural-born follower whose blind worship of Anna almost destroys her job, her credit and her life. But while her relationship with Anna is her greatest regret, the woman she becomes because of Anna may be Anna’s greatest creation.

Floyd will play Neff, an aspiring filmmaker who works as a hotel concierge and knows New York and its people. Neff’s all style, all substance, and more complex than most. She’s drawn in by Anna’s charm, but while passionate and loyal, she’s nobody’s fool.

Chlumsky will soon be seen in the indie movie Hala, which was the first film ever acquired by Apple. Cox will soon be seen in the indie thriller Promising Young Woman starring Carey Mulligan, and she’ll also be seen in the action movie Jolt with Kate Beckinsale. Lowes is best known for playing Quinn Perkins on Scandal, though she has also lent her voice to numerous Disney movies in recent years. Floyd is an up-and-coming actress who played Tia Clayton on the Freeform series The Bold Type.

