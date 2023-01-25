Anna Delvey is not just an odd fictional character that Julia Gardner played in the Netflix series Inventing Anna. She is a very real socialite who was convicted of grand larceny among other crimes back in 2019. When her story came out, many online were fascinated by Delvey's ability to get away with it and that fascination had resulted in multiple places trying to tell her story, most famously in Inventing Anna.

But now Delvey is taking her story and her reinvention into her own hands. Literally, she's starting a reality television series, so people can get to know her. Called Delvey's Dinner Club, the series will have Delvey inviting guests to her home for a private chef-made meal, which just feels like a bad idea though might make interesting viewing for the morbidly curious. The show itself will have guests come to Delvey's home — because she's under house arrest — and have dinner with her.

Described as one of the "hottest tables in town", the show will take audiences through dinners that Delvey has with guests and there she will share her plans of reshaping her image as we know it. You know, the image of a socialite that lied about her life and how much money she had and owed a lot of money to a lot of people.

“She’ll do it through what’s already become one of the hottest tables in town — invitation-only, intimate dinners at her home,” as stated in the press release via Variety. “There, a Delvey-invited group of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and other esteemed guests will join her each week around a private-chef catered table replete with candid conversations where no topic is off-limits – including Anna’s experience within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image and her plans for the future.”

“There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience,” Sorokin said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.”

Butternut CEO Courtney White also talked about the series, saying:

“It’s often said the best way to get to know someone is to share a meal with them. We’re all desperate to know who Anna really is. ‘Delvey’s Dinner Club’ will reveal the actual woman behind everything we’ve read and watched about Anna. She is breaking her story in her own words and we believe she will defy viewers’ expectations.”

Giving Delvey this platform is going to be interesting! Whether or not we'll get any real answers is the question but until we know more, at least we know that her guest list is going to be fascinating to see.