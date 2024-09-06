Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, has fascinated the world since her story was first reported in Vanity Fair in 2018. Jessica Pressler, journalist for New York Magazine, then published an article about Sorokin's life in New York from 2013 to 2017 while posing as a wealthy European heiress. Sorokin was arrested in 2017 for scamming banks, realtors, hotels, and even friends from her circle, out of $275,000 in checks, cash, and services, and eventually was charged with attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services.

Sorokin was convicted in 2019. Her notoriety only rose to new heights after Netflix and Shonda Rhimes produced and created Inventing Anna, a fictional yet true-crime scripted series that took liberties with Sorokin's story through the multiple lenses of the people whose lives were affected by her criminal enterprise. Sorokin was released after serving two years in prison, and was almost immediately taken into the custody of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, colloquially known as "ICE." Sorokin is not a U.S. citizen and was set for deportation to Germany. However, the con artist was released on bail in October 2022, and has been living under house arrest ever since, while she continues to fight deportation orders.

Reports about Sorokin and her unique personality have never left the news cycle since she was blasted into fame in 2018. Now that she is permitted to be back on social media, and apparently has acquired a Social Security Number, the con artist-turned-influencer has big plans on the horizon. And although Sorokin has been peddling the narrative that she does not wish to be seen as a scammer or a fraud, she is certainly comfortable playing off her reputation as a con artist when convenient.

Sorokin Tells Her Side With ABC

In 2021, while under house arrest, Sorokin participated in an ABC-produced 20/20 special episode titled "The Sinfluencer of Soho," her first sit-down television interview. When asked why sit down with them, Anna quipped "Why not?" with a slight shrug of the shoulders. She then said that her intent was to show that she is not the "greedy" person she has been portrayed to be. In the documentary, Sorokin maintained her playful and direct demeanor with interviewer Deborah Roberts, seeming composed and rather blasé about being asked about her time in prison or her criminal activity in the past. However, her attitude became slightly less unbothered once Roberts began asking about her actions and intentions when it came to convincing banks that she had money in overseas accounts by falsifying financial records. Sorokin suddenly was shooting anxious glances at her attorney, who was present for the interview and deferred answering several questions when pressed.

The "Sinfluencer of Soho" framed Sorokin's return to prison under ICE supervision as a consequence of her social media presence directly after her release from federal prison, as she began to flippantly create posts that gave the impression she hadn't taken a lesson away from her time served. Sorokin claimed in the documentary that she was simply trying to make something of the attention her story continues to garner, and her lawyer insisted that she was taking control of her own narrative. By the time Sorokin appeared in the ABC docuseries Age of Influence in 2023, she was ready to portray herself as slightly more aware of the problem her public persona can create for her private life.

Sorokin was interviewed for an episode of the docuseries titled "XOXO, Grifter Girl," which compared her fraud case with that of Danielle Miller, an influencer who had seemed inspired by Sorokin's rise to infamy. To open the interview, Sorokin proclaims that she is against the term influencer, calling it "shallow" and insisting nobody should aspire to the title. She claims that the public reaction to the media portrayal of her life has changed her attitude towards the impact of her story. Sorokin denounces anyone who aspires to commit crimes in order to gain wealth or influence, saying she would hate to be an example of someone who conned the system and got away with it. And yet, her recent promotion of The Anonymous is an interesting juxtaposition to this contrite portrayal.

Sorokin Has Advice for the Cast of USA's 'The Anonymous'

In a social media post promoting the series, Sorokin recently gave tips to the cast of the 2024 USA Network reality competition show, The Anonymous. Though she claims to be moving away from her scammer reputation, in the post Sorokin offers generic deception-related advice to the cast, like "a good deflection is more art than science" and "if somebody calls you out for something you've done, just turn the conversation back onto them." Sorokin has always toyed with the media about her reputation as a con artist, and even as she claims to be moving away from her fake heiress era, she seems perfectly comfortable drawing from her experience with manipulation when convenient, or, apparently, when a paid-promotion is involved.

Sorokin Has Plans for Reality TV

Now that Sorokin is free to post on social media and create revenue streams in the US, she has made it clear that she has big plans when it comes to expanding her entertainment portfolio. Back in January 2023, Sorokin announced a planned reality series titled Delvey's Dinner Club. This yet-to-materialize series was supposed to be produced by Wheelhouse and Butternut, the production company set up by former Food Network boss Courtney White and Brent Montgomery. Although there has been suspiciously little news surrounding the production of the series, and whether it moved forward at all, it is clear that Sorokin now has her sights set on the world of reality TV.

The internet has recently been abuzz with a rumor that Sorokin will be appearing as a cast member on the ABC competition dance series, Dancing With the Stars. Page Six reported that the terms of Sorokin's house arrest have been relaxed in order to allow Sorokin to travel to LA to film the series, though that has yet to be confirmed. At the time, only one official contestant was confirmed for the upcoming season, Olympic gold medalist Stephen Nedoroscik, and when asked about Sorokin joining the series, Dancing With the Stars declined to comment on casting "rumors" in a statement to Page Six. Now the full cast has been revealed, and Anna appeared in her cast photo with her ankle bracelet house-arrest monitor in full view.

Whether Sorokin has her own dinner hosting series in the works, and now that viewers will see her on Dancing With the Stars, it is clear the one-time fake heiress clearly has her eye on reality TV as the next space where she is interested in establishing a revenue stream. Her recent paid promotion with the reality series The Anonymous and her reported interest in filming her dinner club series and a competition dance series together demonstrates this intention pretty plainly. But will Sorokin be able to carry on with her con once the glare from a reality TV lens is placed on her?

Can Anna Sorokin Handle Her Own Reality Show?

Sorokin would certainly be perfect as the central figure in a reality series if she opened up her life to the cameras. But can she handle reality TV fame? Anna has more than proven that her story — and her cheeky refusal to pin down certain details about her intentions back in her fake heiress era — has what it takes to fascinate a global audience. And reportedly, Sorokin has already signed on to a docu-series that is meant to pick up where Inventing Anna left off, which has supposedly been in the works with Bunim/Murray Productions since February 2022. But reality TV is a genre where, more than anywhere else, what you are trying to hide is put under a microscope. As reality TV matriarch Lisa Vanderpump recently observed, "People are not interested in what you are doing, they are interested in what you are hiding."

Delvey's Dinner Club seems like a tame aspiration from someone in Delvey's position; curating a collection of interesting people and hosting a swank dinner while discussing prison reform seems like somewhere Kim Kardashian would certainly pop up. The proposed dinner series seems similar to the Netflix series Cooking With Paris, and the E! series Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, and it could serve Sorokin well if she does choose to keep her true life hidden as she continues with her "it girl" art world persona. But audience interest in these kinds of series seems limited to a season or two, and so they do not have the same lasting impact as a longer-running series that focuses on the daily lives of their subject.

Whether Sorokin can sustain the intense scrutiny of a global audience long enough to truly launch into reality TV stardom, all while maintaining her blasé fashionista persona, time will tell. Gypsy Rose Blanchard has struggled under public scrutiny since filming her reality series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, although she has, like Sorokin, certainly kept herself in the press while following through on her reality TV aspirations. With Sorokin's history of manipulation, ability to switch between personas with ease, and undetermined citizenship status, viewers shouldn't expect her to allow for an intimate or authentic glimpse into her world on reality TV anytime soon. While paid appearances in documentaries, the creation of promotional content for reality series, and dipping her toes into the competition dance sphere are all a good start, without a final product to judge, it remains to be seen how Sorokin will actually adapt to the reality TV sphere, even while her mercurial life-story continues to fascinate the world.

