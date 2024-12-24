Josh Duggar has exhausted all his legal options to have his 2021 conviction overturned, so it looks like the disgraced reality star is going to be behind bars for the next 12 years. Most fans aren’t complaining. The former 19 Kids and Counting star has been through multiple scandals, each more shocking than the ones before. His family’s long-running TLC show was cancelled after it was revealed he’s inappropriately touched several minors, including three of his own sisters. His parents came under fire for covering up his actions, choosing to go through their church rather than the authorities. He was finally arrested in 2021 for possession of CSAM. Though he denied the accusations, he was subsequently charged and all appeals have been denied.

Many of Josh’s siblings have spoken out against him, but some key family members have supported him, including his parents and wife. His wife, Anna Duggar, who he shares seven kids with, was by his side throughout his trial. She also continues to regularly visit him even though he’s incarcerated out-of-state, and she’s now the single parent to seven young children. Anna was recently spotted in the first time in over two years, and her appearance was surprising. She seems to be doing better than ever, even though her husband remains behind bars, but it’s not the reason fans think.

Anna Is Defying Duggar Conventions

Close

Paparazzi caught Anna in a rare moment earlier this month, considering she’s pretty much removed herself from the spotlight since Josh’s trial ended and the Duggar spin-off Counting On was cancelled. Anna was photographed attending one of her son’s basketball game in Arkansas. She looked causal in light blue jeans and a dark blazer. Notably, she was wearing her wedding ring.

While Anna’s appearance may not seem significant at first glance, the fact that she’s wearing pants is a big deal. Jim-Bob and Michelle Duggar raised their kids in a household where wearing pants was a no-no for women – don’t want to tempt anyone by drawing attention to the female figure, after all. Anna is clearly defying her in-laws’ traditional conventions by rocking jeans, a sign she may be questioning her religious roots more deeply.

That’s not the only thing she’s doing differently with her husband in jail. She’s also apparently now working as a dog breeder, as reports confirm she obtained a license in her state. With Josh no longer bringing home a salary, and the Duggars completely off television, it makes sense that Anna needed to find a stream of income, even though Duggar women typically stay at home and fulfill a traditional homemaker role (like Josh’s mom did). Anna was a stay-at-home mom for many years before Josh’s legal troubles, but she’s had no choice but to join the work force given their situation.

Will Anna Ever Stop Supporting Josh?

Image via Prime Video

Some may say that defying her family’s conventions is a good thing for Anna, considering many Duggar rules are rooted in sexism and traditional gender roles. Nowadays, Anna is a working, single mother with more independence than she’s likely have, since there’s no patriarch to lead the house. But it’s important to remember that she’s in this situation by chance, not choice. She’s not subverting expectations not because she wants to, but because she has to. Anna may very well wish she could’ve remained in a traditional role, where she’s the caretaker and Josh is the breadwinner.

Some of Josh’s siblings have challenged their family’s norms – Anna certainly isn’t the first Duggar woman to rock pants. But she’s known to as one of the most “well-behaved” women in the family, at least in terms of fulfilling her duties as a wife and mother. The fact she’s stuck by Josh so diligently during his scandals – even though he literally poses a threat to children, including theirs– is a testament to her devotion, not just to her husband but to their religious community’s way of life. So, it makes it an even bigger deal to see Anna defying the family's conventions.

Anna is still wearing her engagement ring in the new photos, so it’s clear she remains dedicated to Josh. But there’s still a glimmer of hope for fans. The more Anna forges her own path without Josh’s influence, the more likely she’ll be to question the environment she was raised in. She’ll gain independence and confidence, as she has no choice but to do things apart from her husband. It’s possible that, as this continues, her loyalty to Josh and religion will waver. Maybe, there will come a day when she won’t be defending a child predator, or at least fans can hope.

19 Kids and Counting can be streamed on Apple TV.

Your changes have been saved 19 Kids and Counting A reality show that follows the Duggar family, showcasing the experiences of parents Jim Bob and Michelle and their 19 children. The series documents their everyday life, from managing household chores and homeschooling to celebrating milestones and navigating the complexities of a large family. Viewers are given an intimate look at their close-knit family relationships and the principles that guide their lives, emphasizing their commitment to faith and family values. Release Date September 29, 2008 Cast Jim Bob Duggar , Michelle Duggar , Jill Dillard , Josh Duggar , Jinger Vuolo Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 15

Watch on Apple TV