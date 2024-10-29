Let's be honest, Anna Faris deserves her flowers. After spending seven years filming the super popular Emmy award-winning series Mom with Allison Janey, she deserved a break. Working hard seems to be in Faris' nature, though, as she was the quintessential comedienne of the 2000s, stringing up one hit movie after another without fail. She's the face of the Scary Movie franchise and an actor people fondly remember in all her roles.

Some of the best movies Anna Faris was in didn't even have her as the lead. She would often elevate the story with her knack for both slapstick and witty comedy, so it's no wonder she's often the most remembered character in the features she stars in. Potentially not the best or most memorable movies still have people saying, "Remember Anna Faris in that?" That's a win for her, no matter what.

10 'My Super-Ex Girlfriend' (2006)

Starring as Hannah Lewis

Image via Regency Enterprises

The Uma Thurman and Luke Wilson comedy My Super-Ex Girlfriend is just another one of those goofy romantic 2000s comedies with a surreal plot, but it was a box office hit and another feel-good movie to turn to when times get rough. Uma Thurman plays Jenny, also known as G-Girl, a superhero who was exposed to radioactive powers as a teenager. She meets Matt (Luke Wilson) on a train one day, and they start dating. But Jenny becomes increasingly controlling, and after revealing her powers to Matt, he breaks up with her. She then begins to exact revenge on him by ruining his life in various ways.

Anna Faris plays Hannah, Matt's coworker who Matt starts a relationship with after Jenny, but Jenny's jealous rampage causes trouble between her and Matt, often pitting herself against Hannah. Uma Thurman is great as the emotional superhero, but when she and Anna Faris join forces, the movie becomes just a bit better than its own premise. While My Super Ex Girlfriend is filled with some tropes that wouldn't fly today, the parts where the female cast takes over make it a watchable feature. Anna Faris also opened up about her experiences on set.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend Jenny Johnson (Uma Thurman) has a secret identity. She is actually the superhero G-Girl. But, Jenny has a dark side that drives her boyfriend Matt (Luke Wilson) away, causing her to jealously interfere with his life after the breakup. Release Date June 20, 2006 Director Ivan Reitman Cast Uma Thurman , Luke Wilson , Anna Faris , Rainn Wilson , Eddie Izzard , Stelio Savante Runtime 95

9 'The Hot Chick' (2002)

Starring as April

Another movie that doesn't hold up well today is the Rob Schneider-led comedy The Hot Chick. In one part, due to Schneider and his overall controversial reputation, and in the other, because of its inherently misogynistic tropes. The movie follows a group of high school girls led by Jessica (Rachel McAdams); Jessica gets mugged by a criminal named Clive (Rob Schneider), and he ends up with one of her earrings. When he wears it at the same time as Jessica, the two switch bodies, and Jessica is now in the body of the middle-aged criminal.

Jessica learns to navigate the male body, all while spending time with her best friend April (Anna Faris) and learning more about herself. If anyone's willing or has ever gone through watching The Hot Chick, it was mainly because of Faris and her role as April; she, as usual, plays the ditzy but lovable character, and though she ends up in a relationship with Jessica while she's in Clive's body (while being a high school girl), Faris did her best to embody the character and deliver some comedy gold.

8 'Scary Movie 3' (2003)

Starring as Cindy Campbell

The Scary Movie franchise wouldn't be the same without Anna Faris. She appeared as Cindy Campbell in four Scary Movie sequels, and, though she's not the most interesting part of the first and second installments, she's the most memorable as the lead in the third one. All the Scary Movie films are parodies of famous horror (and other) movies of that time, so while the first directly parodied Scream and the second was all about The House on Haunted Hill, the third movie focused on the premises of movies like The Ring, The Matrix, and M. Night Shyamalan's Signs.

Anna Faris returns as Cindy, the aunt and caretaker of a boy named Cody, who has precognition powers. Her best friend from the previous two movies, Brenda (Regina Hall), tells her about a videotape she watched, which was followed by a phone call that predicted her death seven days from then. Cindy also watches the tape and gets in trouble, with which her love interest George (Simon Rex) and his best friend Mahalik (Anthony Anderson) help her. Hilarious as ever, Scary Movie 3 helped Anna Faris completely stand out among a talented crowd of comedians by playing a character audiences knew and loved already.

Scary Movie 3 Cindy (Anna Faris) watches over her nephew Cody, who has precognition powers. When her best friend Brenda (Regina Hall) watches a cursed videotape, Cindy follows in her footsteps, ending up cursed, too. Cindy enlists the help of her romantic interest George (Simon Rex) to lift the curse from her. Release Date October 24, 2003 Director David Zucker Cast Pamela Anderson , Jenny McCarthy , Marny Eng , Charlie Sheen , Simon Rex , Jianna Ballard Runtime 84

7 'Just Friends' (2005)

Starring as Samantha James

Image Via New Line Cinema

In 2005, Anna Faris starred in two movies with Ryan Reynolds. They were a great match and comedians who bounced off each other perfectly, and their collaboration marked the 2000s. One of those movies is Just Friends, a story about Chris (Reynolds), a music producer and love interest of pop superstar Samantha James (Faris). As Chris is supposed to get Samantha to sign a record deal with his label, Samantha insists on pursuing Chris romantically, which he declines.

When Samantha's private jet ends up in New Jersey due to an emergency landing, Chris finds himself back home for Christmas. This is where he sees his high school crush, Jamie (Amy Smart), and decides to win her back while Samantha is staying with him. Ryan Reynolds' classic charms and comedic timing make him a great lead for this unlikely Christmas movie, but Anna Faris' iconic portrayal of a confident, pushy, and joyful singer, Samantha, is often the highlight of the movie.

Rent on Amazon Prime

6 'What's Your Number?' (2011)

Starring as Ally Darling

Image Via 20th Century Fox

What's Your Number? is an underrated 2010s comedy that solidified Chris Evans as a romantic comedy lead just before his superhero stardom. He and Anna Faris play next-door neighbors Colin and Ally, but the story revolves around Ally primarily. At her sister's bachelorette party, she talks about a Cosmopolitan article about how the number of people a person has slept with can define whether they'll get married or not. As Ally realizes she's close to that number, she decides to retrace her steps and seek out all of her exes, just to double-check if one of them is actually 'the one.'

As her quest for the right man ensues, Ally grows closer with her next-door neighbor Colin, for whom she, in return for helping her find her exes, makes up excuses to his current flings. The two first function well as friends, but their chemistry and bond are stronger over time. This is another movie where Anna Faris shines, with the Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus stating simply, "The comic timing of Anna Faris is sharp as always, but it's wasted away in this predictable, boilerplate comedy." Though predictable, What's Your Number? is an enjoyable romantic comedy for fans of both Faris and Evans.

5 'Waiting...' (2005)

Starring as Serena

Close

Waiting... is an independent ensemble comedy about the waitstaff at a chain restaurant called ShenaniganZ. When a new arrival, Mitch (John Francis Daley), starts working at the restaurant, his older coworker Monty (Ryan Reynolds) shows him around, introducing him to the various aspects of the workday—from the silly pranks the staff pulls on each other to how the cooks treat rude customers. The story takes place during one workday, which is also Mitch's first day.

Mitch soon realizes the staff is chaotic. Monty is flirting with the 17-year-old hostess; Serena (Anna Faris) is his ex-girlfriend, who basically hates him; the cooks spit in the food; and the men show each other their genitals at random times during the day. Mitch's day escalates from bad to worse as the night ends with a party at Monty's house. Anna Faris as Serena delivers a scene in which she roasts Monty with a badass attitude, marking one of the best parts of the movie. Waiting... wasn't received with much praise from critics or viewers, but it has since become an underrated comedy with a cult following.

Watch on Hulu

4 'Observe and Report' (2009)

Starring as Brandi

Image via Warner Bros.

If anyone's diving into Seth Rogen's filmography and sees Observe and Report on the roster, prepare for a wild ride. This is a typical comedy of Seth Rogen's most active era, though it's not among the best features he's made. It combines some dark and gritty moments with black comedy, but more than Rogen or his antics, Anna Faris as the love interest makes it worth the watch. Though her role isn't big, she takes up space to do her thing every time she's on the screen, making the comedic parts of the movie stand out.

Seth Rogen portrays Ronnie, a mall cop, or, as he'd say, "head of security." But Ronnie has vigilante tendencies and an array of mental health issues, so he often indulges in delusions of grandeur. Anna Faris plays Brandi, a cosmetics counter employee who Ronnie continuously pursues. When the mall where they work starts having a flasher issue, Brandi becomes his first victim, and Ronnie is bent on catching him for her sake. This incident spawned one of Faris' best scenes in the movie, where she's asked if she's OK.

Watch on Max

3 'Overboard' (2018)

Starring as Kate Sullivan

Image via MGM

Overboard from 2018 is a remake of the Goldie Hawn/Kurt Russell cult classic of the same name. Though, in the original, Hawn's character falls off a yacht and loses her memory, in the remake, it's the male character played by Eugenio Derbez. Leonardo Montenegro (Derbez) is rich and spoiled and treats employees on his yacht badly. One of those employees is Kate Sullivan (Anna Faris). After Leonardo falls off his yacht one night, he's left stranded, without any memory of who or where he is. Kate finds him and decides to tell him he's her blue-collar husband and that her three daughters are his.

Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez have excellent chemistry together, but as the leading lady, Faris is great at bringing a more level-headed character to the story. Though nothing about Kate's decision to lie to an a