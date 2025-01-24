Anna Faris and Rick Edwards have been selected by NBC to host the new reality dating show, Love Takes a Village. According to Variety, The project will place single participants on restaurant dates. The entire premise of the series relies on the participants not knowing that they will be watched a live studio audience. The contestants of Love Takes a Village will be aware that they're part of a television series. But even then, the team behind the show will find a way to never let them know who is watching them. The pilot for the series will be filmed next week.

Anna Faris is known around the world due to her role as Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie franchise. The series consistently created irreverent parodies with the premise of popular horror movies. Faris got to play the character until Scary Movie 4 before taking her career in a different direction. Faris is also famous thanks to her leading role as Christy Plunkett in Mom. The CBS comedy went on for eight seasons before it came to a close.

NBC's Reality Television Offerings

Love Takes a Village won't be the first time Rick Edwards has worked as a reality television host. The guest Police Interceptors presenter spent years of his career as the host of Impossible. The quiz show took contestants to the limit by offering three answers to the questions assigned. Participants could choose between the correct answer, a wrong answer and an answer that was simply impossible. Love Takes a Village will allow Edwards to return to what he does best, as contestants attempt to find love without knowing that they're being watched by a live audience.

Love Take a Village will join a wide variety of reality television series NBC has produced to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. America's Got Talent has created a pop culture legacy by attempting to find the country's most talented performers. Terry Crews has recently worked as the presenter of the iconic show. At the same time, The Voice continues to look for the talented individual who could become the revelation of the year. There's no denying that Love Takes a Village will be a wonderful addition to what NBC can offer when it comes to reality television. Anna Faris and Richard Edwars are ready to surprise the contestants who are brave enough to become a part of the show. A release date for Love Takes a Village hasn't been set by NBC. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.