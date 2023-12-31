The embodiment of the 1960s French New Wave, Danish-French Anna Karina, born Hanne Karin Blarke Bayer, was a highly talented actor known for being the muse of Jean-Luc Godard, with whom she shared a life-long relationship. While Karina began her professional career in Denmark, where she sang in cabarets and worked as a model playing in commercials, she soon reached stardom through films, proving that there was more to the star than her looks and charisma.

Despite being associated with Godard, the late Karina established herself in roles outside her work with the French New Wave director, making a name for herself in the industry and engaging in memorable partnerships with other talented filmmakers, such as Agnès Varda and Jacques Rivette. To celebrate the icon's legacy, we look back at Anna Karina's best movies, from Alphaville to Pierrot le Fou, ranking them from great to greatest.

10 'Alphaville' (1965)

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

Jean-Luc Godard's compelling 1965 mystery movie follows a U.S. private eye, Lemmy Caution (Eddie Constantine). After being sent to the dystopian space city of Alphaville, Lemmy must find a missing person and free the city from its tyrannical ruler (Howard Vernon), who has outlawed love and self-expression.

Alphaville is many things: a dark thriller, a love tale, a science fiction, and a film-noir detective story. A stunningly shot black-and-white movie with impeccable world-building and execution of dystopian civilizations, Godard's intriguing feature sends a provocative message about individualism and propaganda while reflecting on the future with its stimulating and intriguing premise. The lovely Anna Karina plays the role of Natcha von Braun, the great leader's daughter. She shines through and through every time she steps feet on screen.

9 'Bread and Chocolate' (1974)

Director: Franco Brusati

Originally titled Pane e cioccolata, this Franco Brusati movie tells the story of Nino Garofalo (Nino Manfredi), a migrant worker from Italy who landed a job as a waiter in Switzerland. After losing his work permit when caught urinating in public, he is forced to lead a clandestine life in the country.

Bread and Chocolate is, overall, an entertaining movie and assuredly an important one for Italian cinema with a renowned actor at its center. Karina's performance does not fall far behind — the actor plays Greek political refugee Elena, who supports Nino when he begins to lead a clandestine life in Switzerland. What is so great about Brusati's engaging bittersweet comedy is how it addresses prejudice and the Catholic Church using humor to great results. At its core, it is a Charlie Chaplin-like tramp story, making for a good pick for fans of his works.

8 'Chinese Roulette' (1976)

Director: Rainer Werner Fassbinder

In Chinese Roulette, Gerhard (Alexander Allerson) discovers that his wife (Margit Carstensen) is, much like him, having extramarital activities when he takes his mistress to his country estate only to find her having an affair there with her business partner. Climaxing with a truth-guessing game, the Rainer Werner Fassbinder feature is all about shocking revelations.

Chinese Roulette, which serves as an analysis of adultery, betrayal, and family, is a bizarre psychological melodrama that will, despite its simple premise, leave a bitter aftertaste in viewers' mouths. Icy, strange, and gloomy with meticulous camera work, Fassbinder's harsh and cruel movie benefits from its incredible composition, intense build-up, and terrific ending scene. While not the filmmaker's best, its execution is surely something, and Karina delivers a great performance as Irene Cartis, Herr Christ's mistress.

7 'Up, Down, Fragile' (1995)

Director: Jacques Rivette

Up, Down, Fragile follows the story of three girls with different ambitions in contemporary Paris — one a librarian (Laurence Côte), the other has just come out of a coma (Marianne Denicourt), and the third (Nathalie Richard) the ex-lover of a gangster. As the character's lives become more interconnected, they share and experience an eye-opening summer.

While the film features an enjoyable, touching storyline that is unpredictable at times, one of this entertaining musical's strongest assets is the dancing sequences. Beaming with a style that will appeal to French New Wave enthusiasts, this engaging movie ranks high among Rivette's best. Viewers may not initially expect Karina to be in this, but she gracefully brings to life a cabaret singer in Up, Down, Fragile, which turned out to be one of her last films.

6 'Cléo From 5 to 7' (1962)

Director: Àgnes Varda

An incredible movie by one of the most talented New Wave directors who paved the way for the genre and for female filmmakers, Cléo From 5 to 7 perfectly encapsulates the appeal of the era. It chronicles a day in the life of a pop singer who has been given a concerning medical diagnosis and has to wait until the end of the day to receive her results.

With a great lead acting performance by Corinne Marchand, this real-time watch is cemented as one of Àgnes Varda's most iconic, if not the most iconic. Given the movie's incredible execution and enjoyable slice-of-life narrative that meditates on life, self-perception, ego, and female identity — both how women see and are seen by the world — Cléo From 5 to 7 is among the best French New Wave films. Karina only had a small cameo with Gordard in this, but it was enough to raise the movie even further.

5 'The Nun' (1966)

Director: Jacques Rivette

Set around 1750, The Nun follows a 16-year-old girl (Karina) forced to take vows as a nun against her will. She finds herself caught in a trap when three mother superiors (Liselotte Pulver, Micheline Presle, Christiane Lénier) treat her in contradicting ways, ranging from maternal concern and sadistic persecution to lesbian desire.

Before the terrifying horror movie of the same name, the haunting La Religiouse (translated as The Nun) was already one for the books. Although controversial, given the way it tackles repression, abuse of power, and religious hypocrisy, the 1966 film is assuredly an intriguing watch that provides audiences with a fantastic acting performance from Karina which effectively tells the story of a woman manipulated to join a religious order.

4 'A Woman is a Woman' (1961)

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

A Woman is a Woman illustrates a French pole dancer named Angéla (Karina) as she attempts to have a child with her lover Émile (Jean-Claude Brialy). Instead, her reluctant partner suggests that his best friend does it — what he isn't initially expecting is that she would eventually accept.

A sweet and lighthearted romantic comedy, Une femme est une femme features one of the actor's most memorable roles (she won the Silver Bear Award for Best Actress at the Berlin Film Festival). While not Godard's best movie, it is a very accessible film with a playful, unusually silly (given the filmmaker's body of work) premise and execution to match. Needless to say, the visuals are stunning in this interesting experiment by the iconic director. The music usage is also top-tier.

3 'Band of Outsiders' (1964)

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

A peculiar heist film that provides audiences with a refreshing and charming take on the genre, the arthouse crime movie Band of Outsiders centers around two bandits (Claude Brasseur and Sami Frey) who love old Hollywood B-movies and convince a languages student (Karina) to assist them in a robbery.

Intelligently-written and intellectually stimulating, but also fun and witty at times, Band of Outsiders has a distinctive visual style and an absorbing narrative that will appeal to all audience members. Still holding up today, its influence on modern films of the genre is clear, and there is no doubt that it is an instant Godard favorite to many. As usual, Karina's charm and talents elevate the viewing experience.

2 'My Life to Live' (1962)

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

The contemplative black-and-white My Life to Live (Vivre Sa Vie) features what is possibly Karina’s most captivating and challenging performance. She steps into the shoes of a Parisian woman who slowly descends into the world of sex work. The movie, which is one of Godard’s most deep and vulnerable, is presented to viewers as a series of twelve episodes, each featuring an introduction.

With a three-dimensional lead character, the 1962 film is an absorbing character study and an original contemplation of sex and capitalism. Again, though it might not be the filmmaker's best, this arthouse French New Wave does not disappoint; Vivre Sa Vie is undeniably a well-made classic and features one of Karina's most mesmerizing acting efforts.

1 'Pierrot le Fou' (1965)

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

One of the most celebrated features in the French New Wave movement, Pierrot le Fou chronicles the story of a young man who decides to travel from Paris to the Mediterranean Sea with a girl named Marianne after escaping his dull surroundings. The film sees the two as outlaws always on the run, leading an unconventional but utterly memorable life.

Dealing with freedom, love, existentialism, and hope, Pierrot le Fou is unarguably a fun and relaxed ride throughout; not only does it feature good chemistry between Anna Karina and Jean-Paul Belmondo, but also incredible dance sequences. Furthermore, this absurdist Godard is, like many of his works, a visually striking movie with great usage of color. It is overall a must-see for Anna Karina and Jean-Luc Godard enthusiasts and a great starting point.

