Movies depicting sensitive topics such as domestic violence should always be approached with sensitivity and concern. One of the main goals of making these types of movies is to give a sort of awareness to the audience. However, only a few good movies have succeeded with this aim, one of which is the recent Alice, Darling. This 2022 movie from Mary Nighy covers all the bases it needed to, and then some — it's heartbreaking, raw, grounded, and thought-provoking. It's an educational film in a way, as viewers can question and see how abuse can come in different shapes and forms. Such a dark and real topic is always difficult to give justice to on a dramatized scope, but Alice, Darling made sure to handle it as carefully as possible without glamorization.

What Is ‘Alice, Darling’ About?

Alice, Darling follows the titular character (played by Anna Kendrick) as she navigates her relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), who is quite emotionally abusive to her. As the toxic relationship progresses, Alice becomes more and more reserved, making her friends concerned. Throughout the movie, we see her shutting out the people around her, afraid that Simon might see them as a threat to their relationship — a typical isolation tactic for abusers. When Alice and her friends, Tess (Kaniehtiio Horn) and Sophie (Wunmi Mosaku) plan on going somewhere for Tess’ birthday, Alice takes a chance and tags along, though she lies to Simon, telling him she has a work trip. During the birthday trip, Alice’s friends become more worried about her behavior, and she even gets occupied with a missing woman’s case who she fears is a victim of abuse, too.

Alice’s anxiety and overall coping with the situation with Simon appears in different ways, from her pulling at her hair to flinching at sounds. This can be seen throughout the movie, and it speaks to exactly how much Alice has been suffering through trauma. Alice doesn’t tell Tess and Sophie right away, but they slowly suspect something is up with how their friend is acting. Eventually, when Simon surprises the three friends by showing up unannounced at their cabin in the forest, things become clear — Alice is stuck and needs support to get out.

‘Alice, Darling’ Handles Domestic Violence With Caution and Authenticity

What Alice, Darling excels in is portraying domestic violence in an authentic and informative light. Kendrick nails her role as Alice, as she manages to speak volumes through her performance with very little words, as her dialogue is minimal throughout. It's not an easy watch; in fact, the subtle and realistic nature of the story and performances are quite upsetting at times. Despite this, the movie knows how to treat the subject with the utmost care while making sure that the message is clear to the audience. Alice, Darling is, at its core, a real story.

Through various interviews, such as with People, Kendrick mentioned that Alice, Darling is something that resonates with her, seeing as she went through a similar experience with her seven-year relationship. Though she doesn’t name names, what is clear is that the relationship was toxic and unhealthy. In the Call Her Daddy podcast interview, Kendrick says that although things began wonderfully, there was a point where things turned dark. The actress states that she was in denial for a long time as their relationship didn't exactly follow the “traditional pattern” nor a textbook definition of abuse. Eventually, Kendrick cut things off right before filming Alice, Darling — an incredibly brave decision, and this bravery is something mirrored in Alice.

Sadly, some movies with these themes don’t deliver the message well. For instance, when you compare the movie to It Ends With Us, which was a box office hit, the execution is vastly different. It Ends With Us is more commercialized, seeing as though it was already a bestselling book. It’s not to dismiss the people who were left impacted by the Colleen Hoover hit adaptation, but there are sensitive scenes in the story that feel rushed and not handled properly. Not to mention the marketing for the movie, which was more or less controversial. Alice, Darling spoke so much about the dangers of emotional abuse, and Nighy knows how to treat the material with sensitivity all the while slapping people with an eye-opening bout of reality.

Alice, Darling is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

