Kendrick will also star as Cheryl Bradshaw in the film based on her experience with serial killer Rodney Alcala.

Everyone loves a good true crime thriller. Everyone also loves Anna Kendrick. So, it was only a matter of time before the actress would find herself in the genre. Today it has been announced that not only will Kendrick produce and star in the upcoming film The Dating Game, but she will also be making her directorial debut.

The Dating Game is based on the shockingly true story of Cheryl Bradshaw. In 1978, Bradshaw appeared on the popular game show, The Dating Game, as a bachelorette. On her appearance, Bradshaw ended up choosing to go on a date with Rodney Alcala, who was arrested about a year later for being a serial killer. In real life, Bradshaw refused to go on the date with Alcala, finding him creepy, but it’s safe to assume the movie may take some liberties there.

Kendrick is an Academy Award and Tony-nominated actress. She is likely best known for starring in the musical comedy series Pitch Perfect, her scene-stealing role in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, or her voice work in the hugely successful Trolls series. She can also be seen in the recent HBO Max series Love Life and the upcoming drama Alice, Darling. But, The Dating Game will be a big step for her career, putting her in the director's chair for the first time.

Image via ABC

RELATED: ‘A Simple Favor’ Sequel With Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively In Development at Amazon Studios

About stepping into the role of director, Kendrick said:

“I’ve loved this script from the moment I read it. And while I was obviously thrilled to be playing the character of Cheryl, I felt so connected to the story, the tone, and the themes around gender and intimacy, that when the opportunity came up to direct the film, I jumped at it. It feels meant to be. The support I’ve received already from Stuart Ford and everyone at AGC, Vertigo, and BoulderLight has been inspiring and empowering.”

Kendrick will be directing off a script written by Ian MacAllister McDonald. The Dating Game is being co-produced by Stuart Ford for AGC Studios, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules for BoulderLight Pictures, and Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment. About getting Kendrick to direct the film, Ford said:

“Anna has such an innate feeling for the characters in this film and the tone of the movie, it makes absolute sense for her to step behind the camera and direct it and to back her vision for the film to move forward alongside our partners at BoulderLight and Vertigo.”

The Dating Game is currently in pre-production with filming slated to begin late next month. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates.