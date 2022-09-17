Anna Kendrick has accomplished quite a bit over the years. She’s been racking up film and television credits since Twilight, earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in Up in the Air, helped turn Pitch Perfect into a beloved franchise, and then some. But, her latest film poses quite the challenge and it’s a challenge she was only able to meet after ditching the “bag of tricks” she’s amassed over the years.

Kendrick leads Alice, Darling as the title character, a young woman in a relationship with a psychologically abusive boyfriend (Charlie Carrick). While on vacation with her two closest friends, Tess (Kaniehtiio Horn) and Sophie (Wunmi Mosaku), they notice her struggling and try to figure out how to help Alice recognize the situation she’s in and rediscover her true self.

With Alice, Darling celebrating its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Kendrick, Horn, Carrick, and director Mary Nighy visited the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl to discuss their experience bringing Alice’s story to screen.

Alice, Darling originated with Katie Bird Nolan and Lindsay Tapscott of Babe Nation. The duo were eager to collaborate with Nighy, but it wasn’t until Alice, Darling came along that they finally found the right project. What was it about the script that signaled to Nighy that this was the one? Here’s what she said:

“When they sent me the script, I remembered that I read a quote years ago, Sam Taylor-Wood, the director, said that Joe Wright, who's another British director, said to her that you should direct the movies that you feel you know a secret about, or the scripts that you feel you know a secret about. And I suppose there's many ways of interpreting that, but when I read the script Alice, Darling, I felt like I knew I could do something quite interesting with it. I felt I could draw out her psychology in quite an interesting way. Sometimes it's quite difficult to dramatize what's happening inside people, and a lot of what happens to Alice in the film is very internal, and I was really interested in, how do you draw that out with sound, with image and how do you work with someone on the performance of that? And so that's what made me want to do it.”

While one might think honing a craft via experience is a linear form of growth, Alice, Darling was different. It demanded that Kendrick unlearn things she’s done in the past and simply trust herself. Here’s how she put it:

“I realized I'd kind of gotten into this pattern of knowing how to act for video village and for the dailies, and there are tools in my bag of tricks that I can always reach for to make sure that I know everyone at video village is gonna go like, ‘I think we got it,’ and that becomes a little soul crushing eventually. And it was such an internal performance, as you say. It was really challenging to trust that even if the dailies weren't sparkling, it would be a whole performance, like that we were building a whole movie over time, which you're always doing, but it's very tempting to give into that immediate pleasing thing of like, ‘What do they think at the monitor?’ Like, ‘Mommy, am I good enough?’ And it is difficult to trust that, I know it feels like right now that the last couple of scenes that we've shot, nothing's really been happening, but it will build to something because I know that what's happening inside me is the truth. That is a really difficult thing to trust when you know there's a couple of little things I could do that I know that I've done before that would make everybody go, ‘Oh, okay, it's really coming through.’ And I think part of it was the scope of the film gave us the ability to rely on each other and trust that we were all on the same page, because it was such an intimate film.”

That trust extended to the entire company, but it was especially vital for the film’s leads, Kendrick, Horn, and Mosaku. Kendrick took a moment to pinpoint qualities Horn shares with her character and how much she reveres them:

"I would be like fully just staring at Kaniehtiio in between takes and going like, ‘I'm obsessed with you.’ And I haven't seen you since we made the movie and then we're over there and I'm just like, ‘Yeah, I'm fully obsessed with this girl.’ And I do think that she does have a very kind of Tess — it's like a regal, stubborn — it's a presence. We were just talking about this scene where she just brings me a sandwich and because her character is so stubborn, just that much vulnerability just to bring me a sandwich is such a leap and it was so powerful in that moment. It's when two people are avoiding each other and kind of in denial about what's happening, but you can just share like, ‘Okay, well, we'll have a grilled cheese sandwich together and that will be enough for now.’ That was such a beautiful moment. We don't have to talk, but I'm here, you know? So her bringing that little ounce of vulnerability was very, very powerful because as a performer and as a person, she's incredibly strong, so to see that was great.”

It’s no wonder Kendrick thinks so highly of Horn. Yes, it’s important to go big in delivering one’s own work, but it’s equally important (if not more so) for scene partners to be there for each other, and that’s something Horn took very seriously while making Alice, Darling. She explained:

“I just really knew what my role was as the actress and as Tess, and it was the same, and it was all to support my friend, to support Anna, to support Alice, to support Anna in the scenes, to be there, to give her whatever you needed, you know? And then, as Tess, that's really basically the same thing that she was doing, but again, was kind of blocked by her stubbornness and everything. And then working with Wunmi was amazing. She's so bloody amazing. It was funny because it almost felt like it was like me and her and then you because we would have these sort of like, ‘Is she okay?’ It was us trying to collectively care for this other person and collectively be there, again, as actresses for this person who's doing a really amazing job at such a difficult, crazy layered roll.”

Eager to hear more from the team on their experience making Alice, Darling? You can find just that in the video interview at the top of this article!

