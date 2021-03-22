We've got our first look at Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette in Joe Penna’s sci-fi thriller Stowaway! In a new set of promotional pictures from the film, Netflix is also giving us glimpses of Daniel Dae Kim and Shamier Anderson, who are joining the cast.

In the production pictures released, we have a deeper look into these characters and, in particular, their roles on the ship. With both Collette and Kendrick in space-bound attire (clearly leaving the confines of the spacecraft) to Kim using tools to carry out some sort of experiment (his character is the ship's biologist), it’s clear that this is going to be a very confined movie, which will definitely help ratchet up the tension of this thriller as the crew deals with problems in close quarters.

RELATED: Anna Kendrick & Toni Collette Will Face a Space Crisis in Netflix Sci-Movie 'Stowaway'

The plot of Stowaway revolves around a crew heading to Mars for a two-year mission. When the group discovers a stowaway (Anderson) on the ship, they have to face the fact that their ship may not be able to sustain life for all three of their own team members in addition to this fourth human lifeform.

A movie like Stowaway which has the four main characters isolated from the world is something that coincidentally feels very timely. Kendrick spoke about the relevancy of the project with Entertainment Weekly, saying:

“The thing that feels really relevant is less the isolation of it and more that kind of problem-solving part of your brain that we were all engaging so vigorously in the first couple months of the pandemic. Just that constant problem-solving of, 'wait, okay, how do we fix this?' And just when it seems like you're onto something, there's some very obvious fundamental problem.”

Collette, who plays the ship’s commander, also spoke about how the film may resonate with the world we currently are experiencing with quarantine: "It's ultimately about community, survival, and sacrifice. Who can't relate to that at the moment?"

Stowaway will be premiering on Netflix on April 22. Check out the first look images below.

