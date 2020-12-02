It's never smooth sailing when you go to space.

Start making room in your Netflix queue now because Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette are bringing their sci-fi thriller Stowaway to the streaming platform. In addition to the power duo of Kendrick and Collette, Stowaway stars Daniel Dae Kim (Lost) and Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp, Dear White People). Joe Penna (Mads Mikkelsen-starrer Arctic) directs from a script he co-wrote with Ryan Anderson (Arctic).

Earlier this week, Netflix announced they were bringing Stowaway to their platform. The movie had originally been set up at Sony Pictures. Netflix is planning a strong global release for Stowaway, too. It is set to launch in the U.S., the UK, Australia, New Zealand, India, Latin America, Africa, and select other countries in Asia and Europe at a to-be-announced date.

Per Netflix, Stowaway's logline teases a nail-biting story: "On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway (Anderson) accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Kim)."

Collette has become something of a Netflix recurring character, if you will, in recent years. Following her very memorable but brief role in art world satire Velvet Buzzsaw, Collette popped up in this year's I'm Thinking of Ending Things opposite Jesse Plemons, David Thewlis, and Jessie Buckley. Similarly, Kendrick has been making the rounds in the world of streaming. Earlier in 2020, she led the HBO Max rom-dram Love Life , as well as the Quibi (R.I.P.) show Dummy; a leap to Netflix shouldn't come as too big a surprise.

Meanwhile, Netflix has never failed to provide strong, intriguing sci-fi content. Originals including I Am Mother, Away, and the Lost in Space reboot are certainly a testament to that initiative. Heck, later this month, the George Clooney-directed (and starring) feature The Midnight Sky will bow at the streamer. All of this to say that Netflix scooping up Stowaway not only seems like the smart choice, but it's a choice that should appeal to subscribers who have already enjoyed their previous offerings.

We'll keep you posted on Stowaway's release date and trailer as those previews come out. For more, find out what's coming to Netflix in December.

