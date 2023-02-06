Anna Kendrick, who was recently seen in Mary Nighy's Alice, Darling, went down memory lane recalling how her rendition of the "Cups (When I'm Gone)" from Pitch Perfect became a viral sensation.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress spoke about the success of the song, and how she was pleasantly surprised with the way audiences reacted to the scene in Pitch Perfect. In the film, Kendrick's character Beca Mitchell sings the song while auditioning to join the Bellas, an a cappella group on campus. Kendrick also recalled how nervous she was to record the song as a single and film the music video, as she was convinced no one would be interested.

"I had no idea that this moment would become what it became. When Universal was like, ‘we should make a whole music video for this!’ I was like ‘what? Who would want that?’ Egg on my face." The actress stated, before adding:

Now when I watch it, I can see I’m like rushing the back half of the phrase each time. I’m being nitpicky. But it wasn’t until I had to record so that Universal could release it as a single--which again, at the time, I was like ‘who is gonna want that?’--the music supervisor was like ‘I’m going to put a metronome in there so that you stop rushing it. Cause I think I, you do get nervous, and you’re trying to do it really quickly. It’s like a weird nails on chalkboard thing for me to watch this a little bit.

The official video for the song has more than 640 million views on Kendrick's YouTube channel, and was followed by numerous covers from fans back when it was released in 2013. Pitch Perfect's impact couldn't be denied, as Universal went on to release two sequels, and a spinoff series that is currently streaming on Peacock, starring Adam Devine. The show follows Devine's character Bumper Allen, who was something of an main antagonist in the franchise's first two films.

Pitch Perfect follows an a capella group called the Barden Bellas as they prepare for a collegiate tournament. Although tensions arise between group members, the girls must work together to achieve their dream of becoming a capella champions. Besides starring Kendrick, who was recently interviewed by Collider's Perri Nemiroff, the film features performances from Rebel Wilson, Skylar Astin and Anna Camp. You can find the complete interview where Kendrick discusses "The Cups Song" below: