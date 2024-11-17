Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick has been turning in great performances since the late 2000s, appearing in everything from blockbusters to indie dramas. She's grown considerably throughout her career and made her directorial debut with the well-received Netflix thriller Woman of the Hour. Like most great performers, Kendrick is an avid cinephile who has gushed about many movies over the years.

She has praised many films in interviews, guest posts, and during her recent trip to the Criterion Closet. For anyone curious about her acting and now directorial influences, Anna Kendrick's recommendations are a mix of classic and modern gems. They range from the satire of Wet Hot American Summer to the introspective drama of Winter Light and the stylistic intensity of All That Jazz. Odds her, Kendrick's fans will appreciate some of them too.

10 'Wet Hot American Summer' (2001)

Directed by David Wain

Image via Focus Features

"Today is our last day at camp. What we’ve been building to this entire time." This box office bomb turned cult classic follows the ridiculous antics of counselors and campers during the final day of camp in 1981. Wet Hot American Summer embraces absurd humor and slapstick, featuring a cast that would later become comedic heavyweights, including Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, and Elizabeth Banks.

The film pokes fun at the teen sex comedies that were popular at the time, putting an offbeat spin on their tropes. It's all thoroughly silly, but that's also its charm. "That was one of the movies that I watched as a teenager with my friends, where you realize it is almost as fun to quote the movie as it is to watch the movie," Kendrick wrote. The film's later fandom led to the creation of two spin-off TV shows, which are also worth checking out.

9 'JCVD' (2008)

Directed by Mabrouk El Mechri

Close

"I’m not trying to be the best. I already am." This oddball black comedy offers a surprisingly raw look at the life of martial artist and action star Jean-Claude Van Damme. Here, he plays a fictionalized version of himself, facing personal struggles and a hostage crisis in a small-town post office. Through this gonzo premise, JCVD blends action with introspection, examining the real man behind the macho image.

The movie is highly meta, referring to Van Damme's entire filmography and commenting upon itself in an ingenious, wacky loop. The star makes fun of himself extensively, which is a treat to watch. It builds up to a clever (and surprisingly poignant) monologue from Van Damme, which is unlike anything else in his body of work. He even cries. "JCVD was just bang-on the entire time. It was just so lean and solid and this perfect blend of dark humor and some really genuinely touching moments," Kendrick wrote for Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch on Tubi

8 'All That Jazz' (1979)

Directed by Bob Fosse

Image via Columbia Pictures

"To be on the wire is life; the rest is waiting." Bob Fosse's All That Jazz is a semi-autobiographical journey into the mind of Joe Gideon (Roy Scheider), a Broadway choreographer and filmmaker whose passion for his craft leads to a self-destructive lifestyle. Based on the director's experiences, the movie delves into obsession and perfection, making for a striking comment on the creative process and the pursuit of success. It's also kind of meta, radiating the same kind of creative energy it's commenting on.

On top of the smart themes and intense lead performance, All The Jazz boasts a done of terrific dance and musical numbers, making it an essential viewing for any fan of great choreography. Kendrick counts herself among them, saying she fell in love with All That Jazz on the first watch. "This movie was made for [me] and feels like it's been in [my] bones [my] whole life," she said during her visit to the Criterion closet.

Buy on Criterion

7 'Klute' (1971)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula