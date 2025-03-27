Anna Kendrick has a gift for turning everyday women into unlikely heroes when danger comes knocking. In Jake Johnson's 2023 reality show-inspired feature directorial debut, Self Reliance—which feels like the offbeat cousin to her sharp turn in A Simple Favor—she plays a participant in an absurd reality game where she stands to win millions if she survives thirty days of being hunted by assassins. Or maybe not. But where A Simple Favor drips with stylish mystery and twisted friendships, Self Reliance leans into dark comedy with a beating heart. Johnson pulls triple duty, adding to his billing as writer and star, playing Tommy Scott, a lonely, down-on-his-luck guy stuck in a dead-end job while living with his nurse mother (Nancy Lenehan). His luck turns when he meets actor Andy Samberg (in a scene-stealing cameo), who tempts him with a $1 million offer to join the game.

There's a saving grace, though: he’s safe as long as he’s never alone. His problem is that, without friends, none of his family members even believe his story, let alone agree to help, as they consider him delusional. Determined, Tommy turns to Craigslist for strangers who could hang out with him for a fee. He first recruits a homeless man (played by the late, unforgettable Biff Wiff) as his full-time sidekick until a surprise Craigslist reply introduces him to Anna Kendrick’s Maddy. This is where Self Reliance joins movies that thrill with their clever premise. Like a veteran director, Johnson masterfully balances chaotic laughs and ridiculous stakes to craft a surprisingly touching comedy thriller.

What Is 'Self Reliance' About?

On the surface, the movie is about whether Tommy can survive, but it really is about why he even bothers trying. Think Ryan Gosling’s brooding loner in Drive or Colin Farrell’s quietly broken David in The Lobster. Johnson’s Tommy is cut from the same cloth. He is so isolated that the idea of a deadly game isn’t terrifying… it’s thrilling. For him, it's less about chasing the million dollars and more about finally feeling something, even if that something is fear. His father walked out when he was a kid. His girlfriend of 23 years left without a word, and he never asked why—even though the question haunted him. And he lives with his mother on the condition that he keeps his soul-sucking job or gets another. His meet-up with the homeless man James/Walter (Wiff), and eventually Kendrick's Maddy, is an unexpected lifeline. James and Maddy, equally lonely, find an unexpected jolt of life through the deadly game. Their partnership begins out of pure necessity—strangers clinging to each other for survival—but underneath, it’s really about facing the crushing loneliness that led them here.

Conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic when isolation was the norm, Johnson's screenplay leans into that feeling, using the absurdity of the situation to fuel his characters' emotional arcs. Johnson keeps us guessing until the very end on whether to believe Tommy's reality or his family's, who think he is delusional. One moment, the film places us in Tommy's shoes, seeing the assassins he sees. The next, we hear his family raise painfully reasonable doubts about his sanity, making us question ourselves, even as we root for him. Johnson's writing is clever in its silliness, giving Tommy lines and actions that feel offbeat yet human at the same time. At one point, Tommy tails his sister’s boyfriend to the bathroom and to the bedroom to avoid being killed. In another, he tells his family and their hired psychiatrist that he just wrestled 'Ellen DeGeneres,' all while flashing a freshly broken tooth as proof. These are moments that hilariously blur the line between reality and delusion. Johnson has said this artistic choice was inspired by the polarized debates surrounding COVID-19—a theme that is crucial to Self Reliance’s stakes.

The Cast of ‘Self Reliance’ Makes It All Work