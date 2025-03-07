When The Accountant came out in 2016, I remember me and my dad being shocked at just how much we loved it. The action and conspiracy were gripping, and all cast members gave great performances. When we heard there was going to be a sequel, our interest was immediately piqued, looking forward to how a sequel could expand on the character of Christian (Ben Affleck) and his skill set.

While many of the cast are returning, many were probably surprised to learn that Anna Kendrick won’t be reprising her role as Dana in The Accountant 2, as she was one of the humanizing elements for Christian, and her star power made her feel like a staple of a potential sequel. However, when we examine the reasons for Kendrick not returning, they do seem to be completely valid. She may be one of the most watchable performers of our current generation, but bringing her back would be unnecessary with how they left her character, and it isn’t the direction the creatives behind the project want to go in as per interviews on the subject, as they want to focus on the core of the original's narrative, rather than giving too much attention to the supporting characters.

Anna Kendrick's Character in 'The Accountant 2' Would've Felt Forced

Image via Warner Bros.

Often, when two actors give a good performance together, as Affleck and Kendrick did, there seems to be an obsession with studios with continuing to mine that chemistry, as we have seen in fellow political thriller, The Night Agent with Peter (Gabriel Basso) and Rose (Luciane Buchanan). While this can work for a while, it can also lead to contrived reasons for someone without certain skills to be involved in such dangerous conspiracies, and this would be the case if Kendrick returned to The Accountant 2. The 2016 original gave us a neat bow to the subplot of Dana and Christian’s relationship, with him leaving her a Pollock painting from his collection. With the sequel focusing on the murder of J.K. Simmons' character who works in the treasury, it would require some serious narrative gymnastics to justify Kendrick's inclusion in a conspiracy where she doesn't know the victim or the organization he worked in.

Furthermore, while Kendrick gave a strong performance, her character only served to humanize Christian, and that goal had been accomplished by the end of The Accountant. Christian went from being a cold assassin who refused to work with anyone else, to reconnecting with his brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), and almost sacrificing himself to protect Dana. This exploration of the humanity within Christian, a man who had his individuality removed from him by his father, can continue via his relationship not only with Brax but also his sister, Justine (Alison Wright), who we learned he had a close relationship with by the end of The Accountant. This showed us his caring side by how he used his money to give her the best care possible for her disabilities.

'The Accountant's Creator Wants To Focus on Jon Bernthal and Ben Affleck's Characters