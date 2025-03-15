The career of Anna Kendrick is proving to be one of the more eclectic ones in Hollywood. Oscar-nominated for her role in Up in the Air in 2009, she has mixed it between massive blockbuster appearances like in the Twilight franchise and the musical Into The Woods with appearances in indie mumblecore films and comedy hits like Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. She's best known for anchoring the Pitch Perfect trilogy, where her vocal quality and comedy chops mingle seamlessly with one another.

Her range is remarkable, flitting between different genres and styles with seemingly every acting choice she makes. Some of her performances stand well above others, but she has rarely been better than when she starred in the film adaptation of an off-Broadway musical. Kendrick starred in The Last Five Years in 2014, moving the stage musical by Jason Roberts Brown to the silver screen. Directed by Richard LaGravenese, Kendrick stars alongside Jeremy Jordan as Cathy and Jamie, respectively, the story tracing the couple as they fall in and out of love. Kendrick elevates the film to a whole new level here, her vocal quality evoking supreme tenderness as her character navigates the trials and tribulations of love.

What Is 'The Last Five Years' About?