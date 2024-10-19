Anna Kendrick has found a niche in comedy thanks to her standout work in the Pitch Perfect franchise and A Simple Favor, but her breakout role came in Jason Reitman’s dramedy Up in the Air. Reitman was on a hot streak as a director at the time, as his previous film, Juno, had been a surprise sensation that earned acclaim for the authentic manner in which it depicted coming of age. Up in the Air sought to examine the modern American workforce with a similar degree of sensitivity, and earned a serious amount of attention due to the performance by George Clooney. Although Clooney is arguably more vulnerable and heartbreaking than he had ever been at that point in his career, Kendrick’s charismatic performance in Up in the Air earned her a well-deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

What Is 'Up in the Air' About?

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Walter Kirn, Up in the Air centers on the human resources consultant Ryan Bingham (Clooney), who travels across the country to assist in informing employees that they have been laid off. Kendrick co-stars as the junior consultant Natalie Keener, who creates a stir in the company by suggesting that conducting terminations via video conferences would be more effective and efficient. After Ryan criticizes Natalie, claiming that she lacks the experience working with real people, she is assigned to accompany him on a series of trips. Although at first the two bicker about their radically different opinions on the direction that the market has headed, Natalie and Ryan begin to realize that they share common goals when it comes to finding relationships that give them something to look forward to at the end of their work day.

Kendrick is the audience’s gateway into Up in the Air, as she presents a more optimistic perspective on the world compared to the embittered cynicism of Ryan. Ryan has clearly become so jaded by the exhausting nature of his profession that he no longer has the same enthusiasm that Natalie possesses. At the same time, Ryan is correct in observing that Natalie is offering summary judgments on a process that she does not entirely understand; the initial scenes in which Natalie is forced to watch as several terminated employees begin to breakdown are very effective, as Kendrick shows the profound effect that this has on the decision to go down this career path. While the idealism that Natalie shows at the beginning of the film begins to fade, she never becomes as pessimistic about the future in the same way that Ryan does, which helps in balancing the film’s mix of comedy and drama.

Anna Kendrick Is the Heart of ‘Up in the Air'

The chemistry between Clooney and Kendrick is the most interesting part of Up in the Air, as they star as seemingly polar opposites who have much more in common than they initially realized. Both Ryan and Natalie reveal themselves to be workaholics who seek to be perfect at their chosen professions because they fear the commitment of a long-term relationship. While Ryan helps to console Natalie after she is unexpectedly dumped by her long-term boyfriend, she encourages him to pursue a relationship with the businesswoman Alex (Vera Farmiga), who they have consistent interactions with over the course of several trips. Kendrick brings a warmth to Natalie that suggests that she is wise beyond her years, however, she is still a young woman who is shaping her opinion on the world, and Kendrick is able to examine how Natalie becomes willing to have her expectations challenged.

It was impressive that Kendrick was such a standout when working alongside Clooney, an established actor at the peak of his career. Playing the younger, occasionally aggravating colleague character could have easily cast Kendrick as unlikeable, but it is ironically Natalie’s perseverance that draws Ryan out of his mundanity. Up in the Air was showered with many Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and an additional Best Supporting Actress recognition for Farmiga. The fact that it was a seriously-minded drama aimed at adults may have been what made it appeal to award-season voters, but Kendrick added the necessary youthful perspective to Up in the Air that made it more representative of the entire workforce.

