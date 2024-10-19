The Big Picture Anna Kendrick's directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, explores the victims of a serial killer story.

Daniel Zovatto's chilling performance complements Kendrick's directing style.

Kendrick's empathetic directing style stems from her experience as an actress, creating a collaborative environment.

After much anticipation, Anna Kendrick’s critical smash-hit directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, is now straming on Netflix. The movie is a fresh, modern take on a so-called “serial killer” story, with an astute focus on the victims rather than the killer. Lauded by her cast, Kendrick excellently directs and headlines a powerful drama exploring violence and misogyny in American society.

Woman of the Hour explores the true stories of the victims surrounding “The Dating Game Killer.” In 1978, Rodney Alcala, played by Daniel Zovatto, in an absolutely chilling turn, appeared on the iconic TV program, The Dating Game, winning a date with Chery Bradshaw, played with vulnerability and strength by Kendrick, who had no idea Alcala had already murdered five women.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub sat down with Kendrick and Zovatto to discuss all things Woman of the Hour, including Kendrick's empathetic style of directing actors, Zovatto's ultra-appealing turn in Station 11, and how excited she was to tell Steve she was about to direct a film at last year's TIFF! Check out the full conversation in the video above or in the transcript below.

Anna Kendrick and Collider Are Old Pals

COLLIDER: I really mean it sincerely, you did a great job with this.

ANNA KENDRICK: That’s why I like you, Steve.

We have a banter that sometimes can be making fun, but I'm being real serious. I was looking at the poster out in the hallway. What does it mean to you? It says “a film by Anna Kendrick.”

KENDRICK: Oh, that's really weird! By the way, I think that's something that people end up having to fight to get. That just happened, and I was like, "That feels really early, really presumptuous to be saying 'a film by.'" But that's very nice. It's very nice.

Wait, I don't know if we were going to get to this, but I also have to remind you if you don't remember: I saw you at TIFF. I was like, “I'm about to direct my first movie!” And you were like, “Oh my God! When?” And I was like, “No, no, no! Three weeks from now!" I'd just found out that I was going to do it, and it's happening now.

I vividly remember.

Anna Kendrick Cast Daniel Zovatto After Watching ‘Station 11’

I have so many things I'd like to talk about but I love Station 11. I believe that's how you actually got this role, or am I wrong about this?

KENDRICK: More or less?

DANIEL ZOVATTO: Yeah. That's what you told me.

KENDRICK: Yeah!

ZOVATTO: She saw Station 11. She's like, “That's the dude,” and I don't know how to take that, Anna. No, I'm kidding. It's an honor. I've always wanted to play a character like Rodney and to have Anna's trust in her first film– I don't know, man, she encouraged me to follow my instincts. Pushed me. Leaned me into going for it. I think it's because she's an actress first, and she understands the complexities of it. She allowed space when I needed it, and she was there when I needed to have a conversation. It just seemed like Anna's been doing this for a minute. I mean, she has, but I'm saying the directing and the acting. I remember our first tiki bar scene. We're doing the scene, she's looking great like Cheryl, grabs the monitor, goes, talks to [D.P. Zach Kuperstein], comes back, and gives me a note. Dude, that was the first or second day.

KENDRICK: It was the second day! [Laughs]

ZOVATTO: Yeah, first day for me. She was the ultimate professional, and it was great.

What Will Anna Kendrick’s Directorial Follow-Up Be?

A lot of people are gonna see this movie because it's on Netflix. Are you prepared for people to see you in real life and just back away from you?

ZOVATTO: It already happens, man. [Laughs] I don't know. This is all new to me. I'm just excited for people to see the movie. I'm really proud of the movie that Anna did.

100%. It's gotten great reviews. I know since people have seen it, you must have had some meetings being like, “What would you like to do next?” So what is that like for you? Do you know what you're gonna direct?

ZOVATTO: And can I be in it?

KENDRICK: I don't know what I would do next. I feel like there was actually a point where everything I was reading, I was finding the darkest scripts. It was getting darker and darker and darker, and then I was like, "I don't know how great this is for me personally." It was just naturally what I was responding to the most, but I think maybe I turned a corner. There's a bit of a life-imitating-art thing happening where — oh no — I had a breakthrough in therapy. Whatever! Whatever, whatever. I'm a lame coastal elite, and I had a breakthrough in therapy.

ZOVATTO: [Laughs] You're being honest!

KENDRICK: I'm being honest. But there was genuinely a part of me that started responding to different material, and it's definitely not light fare...

ZOVATTO: But your therapy worked.

KENDRICK: It just had more energy. The stuff that felt like, "I want to live in that space for two years," even if the thing behind it was aggression, it felt like, "At least I'm not just responding to these bummers of material." I haven't found anything yet because I truly think I hit the jackpot with this script. I hit the jackpot with the cast and the crew, truly, down to a person. I don't know what I would have done if anything about it was different. That started with Danny because, as you say, I saw him in Station 11. Well before that character is nefarious, I was so drawn in by his performance. One of the hardest things for actors to do is to be still. It requires a certain level of trust in oneself.

I found that, even in the audition process for every part, whether it was a big part or a one-line part, just going, “Oh, you're already interesting.” If you just trust yourself, you almost have to do nothing. You're so interesting as it is. That's what I wish I'd known when I started auditioning for stuff. Danny's ability to be still and to trust himself is a really, really impressive, masterful skill. I’m making him so uncomfortable.

ZOVATTO: Yeah!

Get used to it!

Thanks To Her Acting History, Anna Kendrick Is An Empathetic Director

“Sometimes it's hard to take direction from someone who is treating it as though you're putting together a sandwich.”

A lot of people talked about your direction. Because you've worked with such talented directors, and as an actor, you have gone through what everyone on set is feeling and experiencing. How did you parlay your own experiences to help you give great direction on set to help the performance?

KENDRICK: I will say, I do think I had the benefit of a bit of a shorthand, which is not to say that I know the secret code to getting actors to do what you want, but actually, almost the opposite. Going, "Whatever it is that I'm asking of you, you already know that I know how vulnerable a position you're in." Sometimes it's hard to take direction from someone who is treating it as though you're putting together a sandwich when you're like, “I'm kind of turning my brain inside out right now.” Even though I've always wanted to be a very technical actor. Danny is the same way.

I just want to help the editor. I want to help the camera operator. I want to be making everybody else's job easier and be the best coworker I can be, in addition to giving a great performance. I think asking someone to do something that is hyper-specific because of the frame or something, it can feel like kind of a dick move. But at least it was like, “Well, I've been here a hundred times before, so at least you know we're all in the same boat together.” So there was a degree to which I felt I could get away with certain things because it was like, "You know that I know how this feels and I'm still asking you. You know how grateful I am."

ZOVATTO: That's what makes her great. "I'm sorry, but now it's my turn." It's the understanding of what it takes and being there doing it for — I don't know how many years you've been doing it for — but she's an ultimate pro in it. Honestly, man, you feel like you're in good hands, and that in itself just frees you up. I think all the technical stuff that you did was beautiful. All the shots and everything. I always think that you serve the story more by doing that than showing it all.

That's something I wanted to get into, but I'm out of time.

ZOVATTO: So I said it for you! [Laughs]

Woman of the Hour hits Netflix on Friday, October 18.

Woman of the Hour Cheryl Bradshaw, a single woman looking for a suitor on a hit 1970s TV show, chooses charming bachelor Rodney Alcala, unaware that, behind the man's gentle facade, he hides a deadly secret. Director Anna Kendrick Runtime 94 Minutes Writers Ian MacAllister McDonald Distributor(s) Netflix

