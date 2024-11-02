There’s an inherent power in perceiving someone. A power in seeing them— especially if the individual is vulnerable or unaware they are being watched. There’s a reason why celebrities cover their face when the paparazzi catch them in sensitive situations, which is perhaps inherently the same reason it feels so violating when we catch someone looking at us from a window we thought was covered. Though it seems that no film as of late has understood this delicate balance of power quite like Anna Kendrick's directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, which is based on the hair-raising true story of an individual that was obsessed with this power, and did just about eveything to abuse it.

The Role of the Camera in ‘Woman of the Hour'

As a director, Kendrick is exceedingly concerned with not only the role of the camera she shoots with but also the cameras that exist within the narrative of Woman of the Hour itself. It makes sense, as Woman of the Hour follows the notorious Dating Game Killer, Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto), and a number of his victims as well as Kendrick’s Cheryl Bradshaw, a would-be victim who is able to best him and escape. The film’s perspective on, well, perspective is expertly established during the opening shots of the film, when Alcala takes a victim to a remote, scenic location. She believes they’re there for a photo shoot, but instead of viewing this attack from the lens of Alcala’s camera, or the perspective of his own twisted gaze, Kendrick cuts to an eerie point-of-view shot from the backseat of his car. It is as though, for a moment, the audience is not some omnipresent force simply witnessing the violence, but a prospective victim themselves watching, powerless, from the backseat as Alcala violates and murders this young woman. All the while, knowing the same fate is inevitable for the next girl unlucky enough to fall for his lies and manipulation.

Alcala, both in the movie and in real life, shot a number of his victims on film before, during, and after their brutal assaults and murders. These photographs have been used both to identify his victims, as well as help to make a rough estimate of how many women he attacked on his spree. The role of the camera in narrative thus has to hold some significance, as it’s quite possible it is the last thing many of these poor women see. But Kendrick isn’t only concerned with the camera as simply a tool or a murder weapon, but a weapon in a more abstract sense of violence as well.

Kendrick Understands the Power of the Artist in ‘Woman of the Hour'

While Woman of the Hour tackles the direct misogynistic violence of a man who feels so entitled to the bodies of women he literally assaults and kills them, it also delves into the smaller, little misogynies of everyday life. To be seen, especially in a vulnerable moment, is to have power held over you. This is exemplified by The Dating Game itself— a game show reliant on a steady supply of vulnerable, attractive young women to be thrown to the wolves of randomly selected men of whom they are expected to ask pre-written questions. And the men in question are indeed wolves, as producers of the show didn’t even bother to vet whether one of them was a literal serial killer with a record of stalking and sexual assault. The women of this show are dressed to appeal to men, made to ask ridiculous questions, while all the while being coarsely reminded to giggle and smile. They are not treated as people, but rather as creatures to be gawked at and objects to be sought after. Things to be, as Kendrick’s Cheryl Bradshaw puts it, “looked at.”

Alcala’s infamous camera, as well as the studio cameras of The Dating Game, are given equal weight within the narrative. In a way, Kendrick’s direction of Woman of the Hour feels almost reminiscent of Jordan Peele’s Nope in its willingness to see the entertainment industry for the exploitation integral to its proliferation. Like Nope, Woman of the Hour understands the slimy, voyeuristic gaze that makes spectacles of suffering— especially the suffering of marginalized populations. This suffering could be something as small as the seemingly minute discomforts of the women who go on The Dating Game, or as major as the literal snuff photographs Alcala shows off to his coworkers in the film. But the one thing Kendrick understands as a director is the power structure between the artist, the muse, and the audience. The artist, in beholding the muse and getting to define how they are seen by the audience, obviously has power. But so, too, does the audience, which beholds the artist’s work and makes of it their judgment. While Alcala is certainly the most responsible for his atrocities, there too is a responsibility held by every person who saw his photographs, who heard tell of his actions, and yet chose to do nothing.

Woman of the Hour Based on the true story of Rodney Alcala, the "Dating Game Killer," this film explores the chilling events surrounding his appearance on the TV show The Dating Game while in the midst of his murder spree. Anna Kendrick stars as the unwitting contestant who chooses Alcala as her date. Release Date September 26, 2023 Director Anna Kendrick Cast Anna Kendrick , Daniel Zovatto , Autumn Best , Andy Thompson , David Beairsto , Tighe Gill , Bonnie Hay , Thomas Strumpski , Nicolette Robinson , Kathryn Gallagher , Kelley Jakle , Tony Hale Runtime 94 Minutes Main Genre Crime

Woman of the Hour is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

