Anna Kendrick surprised us all this past month when her disturbing, gritty directing debut Woman of the Hour dropped on Netflix. The film tells the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala and the women who crossed paths with him. Woman of the Hour is chock-full of impressive performances from Daniel Zovatto as Alcala, Tony Hale as The Dating Game show host Ed Burke, and breakout roles from Kathryn Gallagher and Autumn Best as Charlie and Amy, two victims of Alcala's crimes. For the film, Kendrick both acted in the lead role and directed, requiring wearing many hats, but that's not all that she did on set. Kendrick's background as a singer may have gone under the radar for this film, but ended up serving an important role in her vision for the film. Kendrick's innovative musical oversight of Woman of the Hour shows her dedication to every level of the movie, including the smallest details.

Anna Kendrick is one of Hollywood’s multi-talented gems, being both an actor and singer. She has brought her vocals to numerous films throughout her career, including Into the Woods, the Pitch Perfect trilogy, and The Last Five Years. Woman of the Hour is far from a musical, but Kendrick used her interest and knowledge of music to enhance the film unexpectedly. In an interview with Variety, Kendrick explained that she pitched an idea to the film’s composers, Dan Romer and Mike Tuccillo. Her idea was that the women in the film represent the four elements of earth, wind, water, and fire, and that Romer and Tuccillo infuse their score with subtle references to these elements, including the sound of waves and fire crackling. While she admitted she didn't think the composers would actually like this idea, in her words, "They were totally into it!"

In addition to capturing the sounds of the elements, the composers also wanted to bring vocals into the soundtrack. Kendrick hired a cast of singers, including her longtime friend and Pitch Perfect co-star Kelley Jakle. Romer had the singers, including Kendrick, come into the recording studio to chant in a dissonant wall of sound, and the result is a theme that plays every time a woman in the film realizes she is in danger. During this recording session, Kendrick asked Jakle to sing a specific high note, which is the only time that the theme resolves itself sonically. This is the note played when Alcala realizes he has been caught, and when justice might finally be served. To add impact, Jakle is the actor who plays Sarah, the first murder victim we see in the film, and Kendrick asked her to sing it because she "thought it would be so beautiful to have the actress from the opening scene almost have this resolution.”

Kendrick's granular attention to detail in this film -- literally the difference between notes in the score -- shows her dedication to this project and to capturing the everyday terrors of being a woman. Her film explores the careful, calculated steps that women take to remove themselves from danger. One of the most powerful scenes in the film is at the very end, when Amy (Best) escapes death by comforting and being gentle with Alcala, pretending that she's on his side and that his attempt to kill her was just a silly game that got a little too rough. She knows that even a hint of fear or anger in her voice might set him off, and her composure in that moment is what ultimately saves her life. Woman of the Hour is ruthless and haunting, but it also honors the protective devices and secret codes that women have been forced to develop, and which ultimately keep us alive.

In the same interview with Variety, Kendrick hinted that she is not the end of her era as a director. She revealed that she is open to any new material that might come her way, adding that previously, she was "really responding to increasingly dark material, but recently, I’ve been personally feeling a little lighter." Who knows what the versatile star has in the works next, but Woman of the Hour is certainly a stunning and gripping debut.

