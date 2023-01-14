That’s right, folks: it’s time to crown Anna Konkle the Queen of Cringe Comedy. Listen, comedy is hard. Yes, that is quite the general statement considering comedy is incredibly subjective and ever-evolving, and some people are harder to get in a fit of giggles than others, but, in broad terms, comedy is one tricky genre to really get right. Adding a layer of difficulty to the equation is satire and cringe comedy —the latter of which is deemed successful if and only if the viewer is either sheepishly smiling, squirming, sweating, or all of the above. There are many performers who can pull this style of comedy off quite well, but there’s one in particular who manages to serve up some cringe so effortlessly and so authentically that you can feel it, and that's our girl Anna Konkle.

Anna Konkle Perfects the Art of Cringe in 'The Drop'

Image via Hulu

Konkle cements her status as Cringe Comedy Queen with her performance in the clever Hulu original comedy The Drop, which takes a hilarious look at what happens when someone does the unimaginable: drops a baby. Konkle and Jermaine Fowler play a married couple who reluctantly travel to their friends' intimate island destination wedding and are isolated with their quirky group of friends. Upon arrival, Lex (Konkle) is tasked with holding the baby of the soon-to-be bride, and well, she drops the baby. This sets the squeaky wheels in motion for a movie that’s all about how to handle the aftermath of such a mouth-dropping moment.

It takes a specific kind of performer to be able to pull off playing such an awkward, self-conscious yet self-obsessed character like Lex. On the one hand, she feels very bad for dropping the baby, but on the other hand, she is also pretty in her head and caught up in societal expectations (she and her husband are ironically trying to have their own baby), busy worrying what her quirky friends might think of her now that she’s done the unthinkable, and wonders what the “correct” way to behave even is. And is the “dropping a baby” of it all a sign from the universe that she shouldn’t have a baby? Does she even want to have said baby?

But baby on the pavement aside (don’t worry, the baby is fine), it’s how Konkle navigates these one-on-one conversations her character Lex has with her eccentric friends that is the hardest to watch, in the best possible way. Konkle is able to express more pain and uncertainty to the audience through body language and half-sentences that trail off than she does when she articulates a coherent thought. A perfect example of this is when Lex is at the airport with one of the brides, Mia (Aparna Nancherla), who tells Lex that she was the first woman she was ever with and the first person she ever loved. A delayed blink, head tilt, and a “no, yeah” combination from Konkle will knock you out cold, efficiently and effectively conveying just enough cringe without going overboard.

Anna Konkle Pulls Off Playing a Cringey Middle Schooler in 'PEN15'

Image via Hulu

This cringey behavior and uncomfortable environment is where Konkle thrives. With the exception of the crime drama series Rosewood, in which she played a main character named Tara Milly Izikoff, actress Anna Konkle has mostly flown under the radar, popping up and stealing scenes here and there in series from New Girl and Maron to Man Seeking Woman and Shameless. Thankfully, that all changed in 2019 with PEN15, the sharply written, expertly acted, and very awkward Hulu comedy series about Maya (Maya Erskine) and Anna (Anna Konkle), uniquely awkward best friends doing their best to survive—and hopefully thrive—in middle school.

On paper, this premise might seem like well-trodden terrain for laughs, or too easy of a target for comedy. But thanks to the talent in front of and behind the camera (Konkle and Erskine co-created the series with Sam Zvibleman) and the almost impossible-to-pull-off twist of having full-grown adults Konkle and Erskine play versions of their middle school selves in a cast of actual children to young adult actors, PEN15 has easily risen to the top of the cringe comedy pile. There are many reasons why this show works so well, with the most important being its palpable authenticity that oozes from beginning to end. Konkle embodies the hormone-fueled middle schooler who is constantly afraid of doing or saying the wrong thing in front of her peers (as does Erskine) so well that you genuinely forget that you are watching an actress in her thirties. Anna turns “Mom” and “Dad” into approximately eight syllables when she’s irked and drags out her words in a sing-songy way whether she’s nervous, excited, or buying herself some time.

RELATED: Why 'Pen15's Portrayal of the Middle School Girl Is Subversive

Middle school is bursting with dropping-a-baby-adjacent situations and then desperately trying to recover from the (potentially) witnessed embarrassment. An essential skill that Konkle honed so brilliantly in PEN15 is her restraint, always knowing when to reign in her jitters before becoming too much like an impression of an awkward person. It’s the subtleties that flesh out her performance that hit you like a gut punch, whether it be the way her closed mouth barely fits her braced-up teeth, or how she “casually” grips her arm while trying to act chill. She’s hesitant to defend Maya during their group project, which just prolongs the pain of the scene, eventually attempting to speak up with no results.

There are many moments of cringey misery in this coming-of-age comedy, like Anna’s (very poor) attempt at flirting with a mystery man on the now-defunct chat room AIM, trying to decide which parent to live with after their divorce, and having the power of the theater club go to her head. (Seriously, the way a clipboard and headset goes to Anna’s head while they were prepping for the play is reminiscent of The Andy Griffith Show’s iconic and goofy Barney Fife character played by Don Knotts.) But nothing will make you squirm in your seat more than watching Anna process the fact that a boy she barely knows, but has a crush on, looks remotely in her direction, and then she shrugs it off like she didn’t even notice.

Weirdly, Lex seems like the adult, more mature, but still very cringe version of Anna in PEN15, making that series the perfect setup for Konkle's performance in The Drop. Anna Konkle’s ability to play both the cringey overthinker and the goofball simultaneously is what elevates the material she is part of. Just as she knows when to push the boundary, she also knows when to stay within it, making her not only one of the most adept comedians out there, but the Queen of Cringe Comedy herself. Come on, where is her crown?

The Drop, starring Anna Konkle, is now available to watch exclusively on Hulu.