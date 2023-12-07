The Big Picture Sylvia Hoeks stars as Anna Nicole Smith in the upcoming biopic Hurricanna, portraying the turbulent and destructive life of the iconic figure.

The film will also feature Holly Hunter, Mark Duplass, and Nicholas Hamilton, and will focus on Smith's final days.

Directed by Francesca Gregorini, the biopic is currently in production and does not have a release date yet.

The brief, tragic life of Anna Nicole Smith is coming to the big screen. Sylvia Hoeks stars as the larger-than-life figure in the first image from the upcoming biopic Hurricanna. Deadline reports that Hurricanna is now filming, and has released the first image of Hoeks in the lead role, as she embodies the model/actress/heiress whose chaotic, turbulent life ended at age 39 in 2007.

In addition to Dutch actor Hoeks, who starred in Blade Runner 2049 and See, the film will also star Oscar-winner Holly Hunter (Raising Arizona, The Piano, Succession), Mark Duplass (Creep, Biosphere), and Nicholas Hamilton (Captain Fantastic, It). Producers describe the project, which will focus on Smith's final days, as portraying the "immense hurricane-like force that was Anna Nicole Smith, and the fateful string of events that led Anna to destroy everything in her path, including herself and those closest to her."

Who Was Anna Nicole Smith?

A single mother from Texas, Anna Nicole Smith's life changed dramatically in 1991 when she met elderly oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall while she was performing at a strip club. The two quickly married, and when he died a few years later at age 90, she became embroiled in a brutal legal battle with Marshall's adult children from his previous marriages that went all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

Her newfound fame brought her success as a model, and she also embarked on an acting career, appearing in The Hudsucker Proxy, Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, and Be Cool. She became a staple of talk shows and tabloids in the 1990s, but ultimately faded from the spotlight amid financial woes and struggles with addiction. Interest in her life was revived when she starred in The Anna Nicole Show, a reality TV series on E! A voyeuristic look at the life of a fallen star, the show was a huge hit, even as Smith's life spiraled downwards. She had a daughter of mysterious parentage, only for her son from her first marriage to die days later; fewer than six months later, Smith herself died of an accidental drug overdose.

Francesca Gregorini (Killing Eve, The Dropout, Based on a True Story) will direct the biopic from a script by Rachel and Matt Sarnoff; it is Gregorini's first feature since 2009's Tanner Hall. Cassian Elwes, Rory Koslow, Gregorini, Alix Madigan, Paul Robarts, and Tatiana Von Furstenberg will produce. Tracy Ricketts, Matthew Helderman, Thomas Mann, Luke Taylor, Jeff Sackman, Berry Meyerowitz, Larry Greenberg, the Sarnoffs, and Jere Hausfater will executive produce.

Hurricanna is currently filming and has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the new image below.