The documentary will seek to shed light on the misunderstood pop icon whose life was gone too soon.

Cultural icon Anna Nicole Smith is finally getting her due. Variety reports that Netflix is bringing the gone-too-soon Playboy model and reality TV star’s story to the forefront in a new, yet to be named, feature documentary. Planning to use never-before-seen clips unearthed from an unreleased documentary, the feature, which is still in production, will center around a young version of the pop icon while she teeters on worldwide recognition and juggles motherly duties.

The film is coming to us during the accountability movement in which our culture as a whole is taking stock and making apologies for the way stars such as Britney Spears and Janet Jackson were treated. The documentary will follow suit for Smith who unfortunately won’t be here to see new light shed on her story as she passed away at the age of 39 in 2007.

Smith, who came into the world by the name Vickie Lynn Hogan, first caught the public’s eye as a Playboy Playmate and Guess model. The world would soon turn against Smith when she entered into a relationship with 89-year-old oil tycoon, J. Howard Marshall II, whom she married soon after. The relationship fully launched Smith into the spotlight which proved to be a dark and terrible place as she, and her marriage, became selling points for the tabloids including stories on the knockdown drag-out legal war over her late husband’s estate, her drug use, and her son’s tragic and early death.

Smith also became one of the first faces of the early reality TV boom when she earned her own E! series, The Anna Nicole Show in the early 2000s. Smith’s life came to an unfortunate and early end when she passed away from an accidental prescription drug overdose in a Florida hotel room.

Directing the film is Ursula Macfarlane who is known best for her two documentaries, The Lost Sons, and Untouchable. Eager to sit in the director’s chair, Macfarlane commented that she “approached Anna Nicole’s story as an epic mystery tale” adding that she sought to understand why a person that had her amount of “charisma and jaw-dropping beauty” could suddenly crash from the public eye. Macfarlane added, “Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture.”

Alexandra Lacey is set to produce the film with Caryn Capotosto, and Propagate’s Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Jonathan Schaerf serving as executive producers.

The documentary is still in production. Stay tuned to Collider for more information regarding this feature.

