From creator/writer Oliver Lansley, the dramedy Flack and fierce crisis PR strategist Robyn (Anna Paquin), who’s at the center of it, can now be binged on Amazon Prime Video. An expert at both her craft and the art of self-sabotage, Robyn can make the best out of any variety of bad situations, as long as it doesn’t actually involve her own life.

During a virtual press day to talk about the show’s new release through streaming, Academy Award-winning actress Anna Paquin, who’s also an executive producer on the series, chatted 1-on-1 with Collider about bringing Flack to a wider audience, what she loves about her character, not keeping fans waiting too long before they’ll be able to stream Season 2, whether a third season could still happen, what she most enjoys about collaborating with her husband Stephen Moyer, whether she’d like to direct, and how she feels about the recently announced True Blood reboot.

Collider: You’ve been on a bit of a journey with this show, doing two seasons and then having the network in the U.S. not air the second season, and finding a new home for it. What has it been like to go on this journey, and to now be here where people will be able to stream it on Amazon?

ANNA PAQUIN: That’s just how it is. We’d been developing this show for years. My business partners, my husband, and I read these scripts six or seven years ago. Really anything that you produce, especially if you don’t already have a huge machine behind you, is all a labor of love and an uphill push. It’s not like you want your network to disappear, but literally original programming at Pop got eaten in the Viacom merger. It wasn’t personal. Personally, I’m very sad that a lot of people I worked with there lost their jobs because the job titles disappeared.

Image via Pop TV

But they had such faith in us, from the get-go, and let us do the show we wanted to do, the way we wanted to do it, and we wouldn’t be here without them. This is how it’s evolved. We knew we would find a home. We didn’t know who it would be or who would want it because it’s quite a particular show, but it’s one of those things. Either people love it, or they don’t get it at all, and Amazon was just all in with us. From our first meetings with them, they loved all of the things that were strange and weird and dark and controversial about it. We were like, “Okay, cool, so we’re home. And we now have an entire second season for you to air that is gift wrapped.” It’s exciting for us to get a second shot at people seeing the first season, on a platform that has more eyeballs, and it’s really exciting that we’re not going to have to keep people waiting too long for that second season because we already have it.

Do you still hope that you’ll also get to do a Season 3? Have you had conversations about that?

PAQUIN: Honestly, there have been no conversations because things have changed and evolved, and frankly, the world in general is a little hard to make long-term plans in right now. So, there hadn’t been any conversations yet, but look at what’s happening around us. We’re selling our TV show and we’re really proud of it, but there’s a lot of bigger stuff happening in the world, other than whether there’s a Season 3 of our show. I have not personally been really pushing in one direction or another. I love this character. I love these people. It’s always fun to get to do more, but everything has changed.

You’ve worked with your husband, Stephen Moyer, as a fellow actor, you’ve produced together, and he’s directed you. What do you like about collaborating with him on so many different levels?

PAQUIN: He’s a very gifted director, and I don’t hand that out lightly. He understands character, story, and visual storytelling in a comprehensive way that is up there with some of the greats that I’ve worked with. That’s just how his brain works and he has no ego about it. The best idea in the room wins. He runs a calm, nice, collaborative set. We’ve all been on those ones, as actors, where it’s [not that way]. I don’t know if you’ve met my husband, but he’s just really nice. People like him. I’m a bit of an acquired taste, but he’s just one of the nicest people that you’ll ever hang out with. I just feel really lucky that we get to get to play together.

Have you given any thought to directing, yourself? Is that something you want to do?

PAQUIN: Yes. I absolutely will, at some point. Also, from having produced his feature debut and having worked on countless independent films myself, some that I’ve produced and some that I’ve not, it has to be a story that you are burning and dying to tell because it is a long process. And I haven’t found that story yet.

Image via Pop TV

Would you want to direct yourself, or is that something you’d want to avoid?

PAQUIN: To be completely cynical, if I had to be in the film to close my financing, I’d figure it out. It wouldn’t be my ideal, but loads of people do it. I have no strong desire to direct myself. I really like getting direction from other people who know what they’re doing and have objectivity. I don’t really like looking at myself on camera, if I don’t have to. But I’m also a pragmatist, so I do whatever I need to do to get my baby made.

What have you learned about being a producer? Have you learned more about what your strengths are, the more you do it, and do you know what still challenges you or what you feel you need to work more at?

PAQUIN: The first thing that I ever produced was something with my brother, about 15 years ago. He came from the world of finance, and I was the creative aspect of that. That was really interesting and fun, but I didn’t know as much about the nuts and bolts of the financing and how putting it all together works because that had not previously been an area that I knew much about. There’s always going to be tons more for me to learn. Every job I go onto, I learn something new, either as an actor or as a producer, or whatever. I like details and I like being involved in the process of putting together the puzzle. It’s just very satisfying when it all comes together and you know that you did the best that you could and that everyone put their last drop of energy into this thing that you’ve created. That just feels really satisfying. But I’m still a baby producer. I’ve got loads to learn.

You’ve said that you hadn’t heard anything about the True Blood reboot before the announcement was made. It’s been a few years since that series ended, but were you surprised that they would be interested in putting the wheels in motion to bring that back, before even a decade has passed?

PAQUIN: I don’t know. No. Yes. [Author] Charlaine Harris didn’t even know it was happening. Everybody’s phones were blowing up. Cast and crew, by the way, were like, "Oh my God, your show is getting picked back up!" and we were all like, "Huh? What?" We do live in an era of entertainment where the reboot and the sequel have become a currency. So, is it time? I don’t know. That’s really not my department. It was some of the best years of my life, but I don’t think them continuing to tell those stories or continuing in that world really has anything to do with the thing that we created. That’s its own special little entity that was ours and came with a whole family of cast and crew who are still in touch. We had a Cinco de Mayo lockdown Zoom with our cast and crew, and there were 75 people. We actually all are a family who have stayed in touch, and not just the actors. These are our people. So, I wish them well. I don’t know if they need us for anything. Aren’t we all too old now? But it’s a fun world. It’s a supernatural world with endless possibilities. Of course, there’s room to do more and to tell more stories within that universe. We don’t own it.

image via Pop TV

You’ve played some pretty awesome characters. Where does a character like Robyn from Flack fall in your heart, among like the characters that you played?

PAQUIN: I love Robyn because she is so easy to be judged for her surface without you knowing just how fucked up she is. All of her stuff comes from such an honest place of complete damage and pain and personal trauma. The more you watch and the more you learn about her life and her family backstory, it all makes a lot more sense. And she just says it like it is. She and I have that in common. She just has a job where she gets to say it like it is, to people that are not used to being told the truth. It is her job to tell people who are not used to being told no, “Actually, that’s not going to work.” It’s a fun character. I love that there’s equal parts comedy and drama. I love that it all works in the moral gray zone, and that there’s no real goodies and baddies. It feels real and grounded in celebrity culture and in the world that we live in. It’s been one of those ones that I’ve worked on for a long time, in putting it together, and I love her. I will defend her. She does some shady shit, but I’m her biggest defender.

Flack is available to stream at Amazon Prime Video on January 22nd.

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Equalizer' Trailer: Queen Latifah Is Out for Justice on CBS She's the one you call when you can’t call 911... or Denzel Washington.