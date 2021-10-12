The film will be the second directorial feature for Stephen Moyer.

Deadline reports that Oscar winner Anna Paquin (True Blood) and Ray Winstone (Black Widow) will be spearheading the cast of A Bit of Light, which will be directed by Stephen Moyer. Moyer, who rose to fame playing vampire Bill Compton on the hit HBO series True Blood, will be making his sophomore feature with A Bit of Light, after his directorial debut in The Parting Glass (which also starred Paquin).

In addition to his film directing background, Moyer also directed several episodes of True Blood as well as the Amazon show, Flack. Adding to the talent will be Youssef Kerkour (Home), who is a BAFTA nominee, and Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London).

Moyer said about working on A Bit of Light:

“From the moment I started reading A Bit of Light I knew I wanted it to be my second film. It is a stunning piece of writing by my old friend Rebecca Callard whom I first met 25 years ago playing opposite each other as actors. We’ve assembled a quite extraordinary cast led by Anna and Ray who are wonderful together. I can’t wait to get into the edit"

Written by Rebecca Callard, and based on her own stage play, the film follows Ella (Paquin) who is newly sober and currently living with her father, Alan (Winstone). Ella has been forced to give up custody of her young daughters for the time being as they are now staying with Ella’s ex-husband, Joseph (Kerkour), and his new partner, Bethan (Bennet-Warner). Living in this new, scary world, Ella becomes friends with an unlikely person – a teenage boy played by Luca Hogan. With the help and support of this young man, Ella starts to put the pieces of her life back together.

There is currently no release date set for A Bit of Light.

