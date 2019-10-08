See How a ‘Conjuring’-Verse Demon Is Made in Exclusive ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Blu-ray Clip

0

James Wan‘s growing The Conjuring-verse had its Avengers moment earlier this year in Gary Dauberman‘s charming funhouse of horror, Annabelle Comes Home. Set after the events of The Conjuring, the film sees Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as the demon-hunting Warrens and put the focus on their daughter Judy (McKenna Grace), who faced down a host of the franchise’s most popular demons — including, of course, that deadly demon doll Annabelle.

But the film also introduced some new demonic creations of its own, including the long-awaited arrival of the Hellhound, as well as Dauberman’s own creations like The Bride and the Ferryman Demon. That last one is the focus of our exclusive behind-the-scenes Blu-ray clip, which takes a look at how the Conjuring-verse demon was created with hours of prosthetics and makeup on-set.

As far as the Blu-ray’s bonus features go, the home video release includes deleted scenes and a trio of Featurettes entitled “The Artifact Room & the Occult,” “The Light & the Love,” and “Behind the Scenes: The Ferryman/Demon, The Bloody Bride, The Werewolf.”

Annabelle Comes Home also stars Katie Sarife, Madison Iseman, and Michael Cimino and is now available On Demand and on Blu-ray. Check out our exclusive BTS clip below, and for more, check out our in-depth podcast with Dauberman.

Here’s the official synopsis for Annabelle Comes Home:

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

For more on Annabelle Comes Home, be sure to check out our interview with James Wan.