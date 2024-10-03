AnnaSophia Robb is a former child star who has worked in movies and TV shows since the early 2000s. Robb has been involved in dramas and comedies and has been a part of many movies that highlight the range she has developed over her career. The movies that Robb has been involved in throughout her career have been varied, and she has had opportunities to play characters from many different contexts.

Some projects, like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, showcase Robb's strength in an ensemble and how well she showcases her own talents while lifting others up around her. Other movies, like The Way, Way Back showcase Robb's ability to portray characters who are coming of age. The best AnnaSophia Robb movies feature characters who are on the cusp of a new chapter in their lives, and characters who fearlessly confront their strengths and flaws.

10 'Sleepwalking' (2008)

Directed by William Maher

Sleepwalking follows Tara Reedy (Robb), a girl who bonds with her uncle after she and her mother are evicted from their home. Tara's mother abandons her, and she is ultimately put into foster care before being reunited with her brother, James (Nick Stahl). Tara is a tragic protagonist, and the trauma inflicted on her from childhood is clear. Ultimately, Tara has to make the best of the life she has been given and rely on the family that she can.

While the story sometimes has a darkly comedic tone, it is clear that it is ultimately a portrait of a struggling family. Robb's portrayal of Tara symbolizes the plight of so many children who find themselves in unstable home lives. This movie is effective in showcasing how turmoil in childhood puts children in traumatic situations that will impact them for their entire lives. The story is a thought-provoking one and asks difficult questions about the impact of instability on families.

9 'Samantha: An American Girl Holiday' (2004)

Directed by Nadia Tass

Samantha: An American Girl Holiday is the first movie of the American Girl TV movies that features historical American Girl characters. These American Girl movies featured girls from different eras of American history. Samantha is from the Edwardian period and was raised by her grandmother after her parents were killed in an accident. In the movie, Robb plays the titular character. Samantha: An American Girl tackles difficult issues like child labor and classism.

Samantha: An American Girl Holiday is ultimately a story of friendship. Samantha's friendship with Nellie (Kelsey Lewis) and Nellie's sisters is deeply endearing. It is interesting to have a child's perspective on class inequality during this period. While the lessons may appear fairly simple on the surface, it makes sense to have a character like Samantha, who has come from a wealthy and privileged background, learn how to empathize with those in dire circumstances.

8 'Because of Winn-Dixie' (2005)

Directed by Wayne Wang

Because of Winn-Dixie is based on Kate DiCamillo's novel of the same name. The story follows India, a preacher's daughter who moves to Florida and meets a seemingly stray Berger Picard, whom she saves from the pound. India names the dog Winn-Dixie after her new home. Along the way, the two make new friends and add new members to their family. This movie is AnnaSophia Robb's feature film debut.

Because of Winn-Dixie is a sweet, family-friendly movie that depicts how impactful dogs can be. It is a faithful adaptation of the source material in that it spotlights a lovable dog who keeps making friends wherever he goes. While the story may be a simple one at its core, it is a universal one about growing up and finding one's place in a new community. Because of Winn-Dixie is the type of story that is timeless and one that can be appreciated across generations.

Because of Winn-Dixie Release Date February 18, 2005 Director Wayne Wang Runtime 106

7 'Lansky' (2021)

Directed by Eytan Rockaway

Lansky is a true crime drama that follows the life of Meyer Lansky (Harvey Keitel), a man who was deeply involved in the Jewish Mafia in the mid-twentieth century. Lansky was instrumental in developing the National Crime Syndicate and was the boss of Murder Inc. for a time. The movie attempts to give a behind-the-scenes look at Lansky's life, including his relationships with his family and how his time as a crime boss impacted those around him.

As biopics go, Lansky falls short of fully reflecting on its protagonist's legacy. However, it does give a more expansive look at Lansky's influence and how his family was impacted by his time in organized crime. When Lansky is at its best, it's a poignant reflection on Lansky's loved ones and how his criminal activities impacted them. Robb plays Lansky's wife, Anne, who had a front-row seat to her husband's mob activities and his subsequent downfall.

Lansky Run Time 1 hr 59 min Director Eytan Rockaway Release Date June 25, 2021

6 'Words on Bathroom Walls' (2020)

Directed by Thor Freudenthal

Words on Bathroom Walls stars Charlie Plummer as Adam, a high school senior who is diagnosed with schizophrenia after a psychotic break. Adam's hallucinations manifest themselves as three people, including Rebecca (Robb), who is a New Age hippie. After Adam's diagnosis, he struggles to find the right balance of medication and other support. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Julia Walton.

Words on Bathroom Walls is a compassionate look at the early days, weeks, and months of a schizophrenia diagnosis. Adam is an imperfect yet charming protagonist to follow as his condition continues to impact his life. Additionally, it is clear that Words on Bathroom Walls takes schizophrenia very seriously without sensationalizing the experience. By giving Adam's hallucinations human forms, like Rebecca, the story illustrates not only how real this experience is but how tangible it can be.

5 'Jack of the Red Hearts' (2015)

Directed by Janet Grillo

Jack of the Red Hearts is an independent movie that follows Jack (Rob) as she tries to take care of her younger sister, Glory (Taylor Richardson), who has autism. The sisters are orphaned, and Jack is determined to gain legal custody of her sister as she feels she is able to provide the support Glory needs. Along the way, Jack has to prove to the adults around her that Glory is better off with her, rather than being in foster care.

This is another example of Robb succeeding in a family-centered movie. Jack of the Red Hearts also continues to show Robb's ability to showcase characters in the midst of chaotic and heartbreaking circumstances. The movie showcases a protagonist who, in spite of her many flaws, is evidently trying to do right by her sister, whom she loves. While there are no easy answers and no real happy ending, the story is a profound one that shows how special the bond between sisters is.

4 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' (2005)

Directed by Tim Burton

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the 2005 adaptation of Roald Dahl's novel of the same name. Robb plays Violet Beauregarde, a spoiled, gum-chewing youngster who wins one of Willy Wonka's (Johnny Depp) fateful golden tickets. While the story follows Charlie (Freddie Highmore), a sweet boy who takes his Grandpa Joe (David Kelly) on the chocolate factory tour, the other children and their respective families are just as essential to this fantastical story of a wild chocolatier.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory maintains the spirit of the original classic work. The kids' ensemble, in particular, emphasizes the lessons that Charlie, and by extension the audience, are meant to learn. This version of the story includes more backstory about Willy Wonka himself and showcases the fact that he ultimately perceived himself as a misfit. This revelation about Wonka's self-perception adds a new dimension to all the children featured here and how their respective personalities fit into this universe.

3 'The Way, Way Back' (2013)

Directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash

The Way, Way Back is a coming-of-age comedy that follows Duncan (Liam James) as he reluctantly goes on summer vacation with his mother, Pam (Toni Collette) and her boyfriend, Trent (Steve Carell). Trent and his daughter belittle Duncan, and it is clear that they see themselves as better than him because they come from wealth. Robb plays Susanna, the daughter of Duncan's new neighbors for the season.

The Way, Way Back is a charming story set during summer vacation. At its core, it is a story of a boy who is lost within his own family and who is constantly made second priority to his mother's boyfriend and the boyfriend's family. The relationship between Susanna and Duncan is what brings the movie together. Their relationship is a sweet one that also serves as a meditation on what it means to find one's own identity and family.

2 'Bridge to Terabithia' (2007)

Directed by Gábor Csupó

Bridge to Terabithia is a young adult fantasy that stars Josh Hutcherson as Jess, a boy with artistic ambitions who meets Leslie (Robb), a new student at his school. The two form a fast friendship, and bond over their shared imagination. Together, they build an imaginary world called Terabithia that includes creatures that embody their respective hopes and fears. Their friendship carries them through difficult moments as they grow up.

What begins as a fantasy ultimately ends in tragedy, and the movie takes a devastating turn. Bridge to Terabithia starts out as a meditation on the power of friendship and imagination as tools to fight difficult circumstances, but becomes a reflection on grief and loss. This movie ultimately shows that there is no lower age limit at which children are confronted with challenges that they need to be supported through. There is a hopeful tone that never lets up despite the circumstances the characters face.

Bridge to Terabithia Release Date February 16, 2007 Director Gabor Csupo Runtime 95 Minutes

1 'Rebel Ridge' (2024)

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

Rebel Ridge is an unconventional revenge thriller that follows Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre), a Marine Corps veteran who two cops accost while he is trying to help his cousin. Along the way, Terry meets Summer (Robb), who is also a survivor of police brutality while in custody. As Terry continues to try to help those around him, it becomes clear that there is a larger conspiracy at play that allows the police to avoid accountability in their interactions with the public continuously.

What makes Rebel Ridge so compelling is that it is an authentic portrayal of systemic discrimination that faces even the most upright of American society. The movie paints a portrait of a man who tries to do nothing less than live by his values to be of service to those around him. While this is a fictional story, it is an alarmingly effective reflection on just how easily those in power use the police to achieve their own ends and to stand in the way of justice.

