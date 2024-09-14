Anne Baxter was one of the biggest stars of Hollywood's Golden Age who is recognized for her leading roles in classic films, including All About Eve, The Blue Gardenia, and The Ten Commandments. Baxter was born in Michigan City, Indiana, and started appearing on stage as early as the age of five, making her Broadway debut when she was ten. After her success on the stage, Baxter set her sights on Hollywood, where she made her feature film debut in the 1940 film 20 Mule Team.

She received her breakthrough role in the riveting drama, The Razor's Edge, which earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and the Golden Globe Award. With an impressive career spanning five decades, Baxter was a versatile performer who excelled in a range of film genres, such as film noir, Westerns, and historical dramas. Out of all of Baxter's extensive list of noteworthy titles, like Yellow Sky, Swamp Water, and Alfred Hitchcock's I Confess, these are the star's ten best movies of all time ranked.

10 'Swamp Water' (1941)

Directed by Jean Renoir and Irving Pichel

Image via 20th Century Studios

In the noir crime film, Swamp Water, Dana Andrews stars as a hunter, Ben, who ventures into the dangerous Okefenokee Swamp in search of his dog and crosses paths with a fugitive wanted for murder, Tom Keefer (Walter Brennan). The two form a profitable partnership with Ben selling whatever they catch and splitting the profits, but when the townspeople become suspicious, they end their agreement. As Ben returns to town, he gives some of his profits to Keefer's daughter, Julie (Baxter) and soon finds himself falling in love with the young woman.

Swamp Water is a morbid film that also stars Walter Huston, Ward Bond, and John Carradine, and was also one of Baxter's first major roles. Despite mixed reviews, Swamp Water ended up being one of Fox's highest-grossing films of the year. Aside from the premise being a tad far-fetched and featuring a dark setting, the film still features one of Baxter's best performances where she successfully holds her own against some of the biggest names at the time in Hollywood.

9 'The Come On' (1956)

Directed by Russell Birdwell

Image via Monogram Pictures

Baxter stars in The Come On as a master manipulator, Rita Kendrick, who meets a fisherman, Dave Arnold (Sterling Hayden) on the beach in Mexico and is immediately drawn to the beautiful woman. Unbeknownst to Arnold, Kendrick is married and she and her husband are a criminal couple and when her husband (John Hoyt) tries to frame her for murder, Kendrick asks Arnold to murder him.

The Come On is an underrated film noir that follows a never-ending game of blackmail and backstabbing played by a group of seedy characters. While the film's plot gets a tad tiresome after a while, The Come On features Baxter in a solid performance as the classic seductive femme fatale who utilizes her undeniable beauty and artificial charm to get men to do her dirty work. Aside from the minor repetitiveness of the film, Baxter gives a stellar performance that deserves more credit than it receives from audiences.

8 'Yellow Sky' (1948)

Directed by William A. Wellman

Image via 20th Century Studios

William A. Wellman's Western Yellow Sky stars Gregory Peck as an outlaw, James "Stretch" Dawson, who, after committing a bank robbery, hides out with his fellow fugitives in a ghost town where only a young woman, Constance Mae (Baxter) and her grandfather (James Barton) remain. When one of the men, Dude (Richard Widmark), learns that there's gold in the town, he plans to get rid of Constance and her grandfather, but Dawson refuses to go along, resulting in an intense power struggle.

Loosely based on William Shakespeare's The Tempest, Yellow Sky is a passionate Western and one of Wellmen's finest films that doesn't cut corners on the action and gun fights. While the love story between Dawson and Constance seems a bit forced, Baxter still delivers an authentic performance as a headstrong, lively young woman who fits right in with the backdrop of the Wild West. Yellow Sky earned immense praise from critics, noting the unwavering sense of intensity as well as the excellent screenplay and stunning cinematography.

Buy on Amazon

7 'Chase a Crooked Shadow' (1958)

Directed by Michael Anderson

Image via Warner Bros.

Baxter stars in the suspenseful drama, Chase a Crooked Shadow, as an heiress to a diamond company, Kimberly Prescott, who is currently grieving the untimely death of her father when a man arrives at her home claiming to be her deceased brother, Ward (Richard Todd). Initially, Prescott doesn't believe the man, and even after he presents her with evidence, she refuses to believe that he is her brother, driving her to the brink of insanity.

Chase a Crooked Shadow is a Hitchcockian melodrama that follows a tedious mystery that is full of unyielding tension and suspicion that will have audiences on the verge of madness. Initially, the film earned a few negative reviews, noting a lack of suspense and a torturous, complex plot, but overall, Chase a Crooked Shadow is a thrilling mystery and features one of Baxter's best performances, which effectively showcases her immense range as a performer.

Buy on Amazon

6 'The Blue Gardenia' (1953)

Directed by Fritz Lang

Close

In Fritz Lang's film noir, The Blue Gardenia, Baxter plays a young woman, Norah Larkin, who, despite being heartbroken over her ex-boyfriend getting married, decides to go out on a date with a womanizing bachelor, Harry Pebble (Raymond Burr). The next morning, Larkin makes the startling discovery that Pebble has been murdered, and when the police find her belongings at the scene, she becomes their prime suspect in the case.

The Blue Gardenia is a top-tier film noir based on the novella The Gardenia written by Vera Caspary and also stars Richard Conte, Ann Sothern, and George Reeves. The film features an array of stellar performances, but Baxter is undeniably sensational, conveying an authentic sense of desperation and determination to clear her name at any cost. Compared to Lang's other film noir classics, The Blue Gardenia falls a bit short, but between the notable cast and Baxter's flawless performance, it is undoubtedly a must-see for any classic film fan.

Watch on Tubi

5 'The Ten Commandments' (1956)

Directed by Cecil B. DeMille

Image via Paramount Pictures

In Cecil B. DeMille's epic religious drama, The Ten Commandments, Charlton Heston stars as Moses who, after learning of his Hebrew heritage, dedicates his life to liberating his people from the power of the pharaoh, Ramses (Yul Brynner). Baxter plays the strong-willed Queen of Eygpt and Ramses' wife, Nefertiti, and is joined by an ensemble cast, which also includes Edward G. Robinson, Yvonne De Carlo, and Vincent Price.

Baxter gives a showstopping, vibrant performance as the outspoken Nefretirti, who is moved by Moses and his intense determination to defy her self-indulged husband. In almost every one of her scenes, Baxter is effectively alluring, and her presence is heightened by her eccentric costuming and piercing blue eyes that are utterly mesmerizing to any audience. The Ten Commandments is considered to be DeMille's greatest accomplishment and went on to receive several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Film Editing, and Best Cinematography, and won the Oscar for Best Special Effects.

The Ten Commandments Release Date October 5, 1956 Director Cecil B. DeMille Cast Charlton Heston , Yul Brynner , Anne Baxter , Edward G. Robinson , Yvonne De Carlo , Debra Paget Runtime 220 minutes Main Genre Adventure

Rent on Apple TV

4 'The Magnificent Ambersons' (1942)

Directed by Orson Welles

Image via RKO Pictures

Shortly after Baxter signed a contract with 20th Century Studios, she was loaned out to RKO Pictures to take on the supporting role of Lucy Morgan in Orson Welles' critically acclaimed drama The Magnificent Ambersons. The film follows two generations of a well-to-do Indianapolis family and the major milestones and tragedies that befall them through the years as an outcome of social and economic changes.

The Magnificent Ambersons is an adaptation of the 1918 novel written by Booth Tarkington and features an epic cast, including Dolores Costello, Joseph Cotten, Ray Collins, and Agnes Moorehead. The role was one of Baxter's first notable appearances as the lovely Miss Morgan, who is the love interest of the spoiled and demanding George Amberson (Tim Holt). Despite not having a huge part, Baxter still takes full command of her scenes with her lighthearted charm and youthful beauty, leaving an everlasting impression on audiences.

Watch on Tubi

3 'I Confess' (1953)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Warner Bros.

Montgomery Clift stars in Alfred Hitchcock's I Confess as a priest, Father Michael Logan, who is falsely accused of murdering a wealthy member of his parish. Even though Logan knows the identity of the killer, the admission was made to him during a confessional, binding the priest to secrecy. Despite his life being on the line, Logan refuses to break his vow, but his former girlfriend, Ruth (Baxter), who met with him the night in question, struggles to stand idly by as he takes the fall.

I Confess is one of Hitchcock's most underrated films and unfolds a complex plot based on the 1902 French play Our Two Consciences by Paul Anthelme. Unlike Hitchcock's other films, I Confess isn't full of immense suspense, but it still conveys a story with slight twists and imagery that go against the director's traditional style. Baxter and Clift have the ideal star-crossed lovers' chemistry that depicts a torrid love torn apart by war and circumstances that effectively adds depth to the central dilemma of the film.

Rent on Amazon Prime

2 'The Razor's Edge' (1947)

Directed by Edmund Goulding

Image via 20th Century Studios

In the romantic noir drama, The Razor's Edge, Tyrone Power plays an American fighter pilot, Larry Darrell, who returns from World War I traumatized by his experiences and decides to move to France. Unfortunately, his fiancée, Isabel Bradley (Gene Tierney), refuses to live a life of poverty and breaks off their engagement, but when she learns that Darrell has become romantically involved with a troublesome former friend of theirs, Sophie (Baxter), she tries to return to his good graces.

Based on the 1944 novel by W. Somerset Maugham, The Razor's Edge is a gripping film that takes a toll on audiences with its raw depiction of the aftermath of World War I. The overall cast is sublime, but Baxter conveys a heartfelt tour de force performance as a woman who is unfairly destroyed by tragedy and uncontrollable circumstances which sadly leads her down a dark, destructive path to a point of no return. The Razor's Edge earned several Oscar nominations, including Best Supporting Actor for Cliffton Webb and Best Picture. Baxter went on to win the film's only Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Rent on Amazon Prime

1 'All About Eve' (1950)

Directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Image via Warner Bros.

In her most iconic role, Baxter plays an aspiring young actress, Eve Harrington, who successfully infiltrates the inner circle of a prominent stage star, Margo Channing (Bette Davis). Initially, Channing and her friends sympathize with the down-on-her-luck Harrington, who dreams of performing on the stage, but as her true colors slowly begin to show, they all become wise to Harrington's masterful manipulation, lies, and sabotage.

Baxter plays the epitome of a character audiences love to hate in the Oscar-winning film All About Eve, portraying the classic persona of an aspiring star who uses a mask of innocence and nativity to conceal her ruthlessness and conniving authentic self. The role of Eve Harrington is universally recognized as one of Baxter's greatest and most memorable performances, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Although she portrays a multifarious, cruel character, Baxter's performance is undeniably mesmerizing and perplexing in All About Eve, making it by far the best movie in her extensive career.

All About Eve A seemingly timid but secretly ruthless ingénue insinuates herself into the lives of an aging Broadway star and her circle of theater friends. Release Date October 6, 1950 Director Joseph L. Mankiewicz Cast Bette Davis , Anne Baxter , George Sanders , Celeste Holm , Gary Merrill , Hugh Marlowe Runtime 138 minutes Main Genre Drama

Rent on Amazon Prime

KEEP READING: The 20 Greatest Classic Hollywood Actresses, Ranked According to the AFI