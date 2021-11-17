AMC+ has released the first trailer for their upcoming series Anne Boleyn, starring Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) as the titular queen in the final months of her enigmatic life. The three-part series will chronicle the moments leading to Anne’s execution and serve as a retelling of the story from a new perspective: hers.

The trailer emphasizes the strength of Anne’s character and the nuance of her regal role, with stunning shots of Turner-Smith donning 16th-century wardrobes created by costume designer Lynsey Moore (I May Destroy You). Beyond Turner-Smith’s command of each scene she stars in, the series as a whole shifts the historical perspective to the women, with figures like Henry VIII (Mark Stanley) relegated to the background for a unique storytelling opportunity.

The series also boasts major players in its ensemble cast, including BAFTA and Emmy nominee Paapa Essiedu as George Boleyn, Lola Petticrew as Anne’s rival Jane Seymour, and Barry Ward as advisor Thomas Cromwell, along with Jamael Westman as Jane Seymour’s ambitious brother Edward, Amanda Burton as stoic Governess, Lady Anne Shelton, and Thalissa Teixeira as Anne’s loyal confidante and cousin Madge Shelton.

Eve Hedderwick Turner serves as the writer behind the upcoming miniseries, which is also directed by Lynsey Miller (Deadwater Fell, The Boy With The Topknot). Anne Boleyn is produced by BAFTA Nominated Fable Pictures, with Hannah Farrell and Faye Ward as executive producers. Renowned historian Dan Jones also serves as executive producer. Sony Pictures Television (SPT) handles the distribution.

The AMC+ Original Series will have its U.S. premiere on Thursday, December 9 with the first part of its three episodes, with the remaining two episodes airing the next two Thursdays. You can check out the ambitious trailer and poster for Anne Boleyn below:

