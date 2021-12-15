A new scene from the ongoing AMC+ series Anne Boleyn has dropped, giving an intimate look at the downfall of the much-maligned queen, and Collider can exclusively reveal the clip from the upcoming second episode, "The Smell of Smoke."

The scene features Anne Boleyn sparring with Princess Mary, Henry's daughter from his first marriage. Anne asserts her dominance as Queen, while Mary makes Anne aware of her own alliance with King Henry's advisor Thomas Cromwell, hinting at the scheme that will ultimately lead to Anne's downfall. The new clip gives us a chilling look at what to expect from the upcoming second episode, the title of which is certainly indicative of the fire to come.

The series premiered on December 9, 2021, on AMC+ and stars Jodie Turner-Smith in the titular role. The second episode will see Anne haunted by the stillbirth of her son with Henry VIII, played by Mark Stanley. After the loss of her son, her position in court will become more and more precarious. Seeing this, Anne seeks to secure her daughter's position within the line of succession.

The limited series is a retelling of Anne Boleyn's final months, taking on the widely known and infamous story from a new perspective: Anne's. The series will go over key moments in her final months that led to her downfall as she challenged the systems at work around her. Barry Ward stars as Thomas Cromwell, Henry VIII's scheming advisor, and architect of Boleyn's eventual downfall. Also starring in the series are Jamael Westman as Jane Seymour’s brother Edward, Amanda Burton as Lady Anne Shelton, and Thalissa Teixeira as Anne’s friend and cousin Madge Shelton.

The series was written by Eve Hedderwick Turner and directed by Lynsey Miller. Anne Boleyn is produced by Fable Pictures. Hannah Farrell and Faye Ward serve as executive producers. The series also features historian Dan Jones also serves as an executive producer. The series is distributed by Sony Pictures Television (SPT).

Episode 2 of Anne Boleyn will air on December 16, the second of three total episodes for the gripping miniseries. Check out the exclusive clip featuring Anne and Mary's tense exchange below:

