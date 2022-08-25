Director Michael Showalter is attached to helm a film adaptation of Robinne Lee's novel, The Idea of You for Prime Video with Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway set to star, according to Deadline. Production on the project is expected to commence later in October.

Jennifer Westfeldt, who previously worked on The First Lady, pens the script for The Idea of You and will also serve as an executive producer for the film. While little information about the upcoming project has been given, the novel, which was published in 2017, centers on Solène Marchand, a recently divorced mother who reluctantly takes her daughter to see the boy band August Moon only to end up growing an attraction to Hayes Campbell, one of its members.

While it remains unknown how closely the film adaptation will follow the original story, more details of the film will be revealed as production begins to gear up in the near future. With several talents attached to the project, The Idea of You could potentially be an interesting film for audiences to look out for when it eventually releases on Prime Video.

Showalter previously directed the romantic comedy film The Big Sick which starred Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), who also co-wrote the script. The film would go on to achieve critical acclaim. Outside the eventual release of The Idea of You, another upcoming project from the director is this year's Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which is set to be released in December from Focus Features.

Hathaway previously won the Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Les Misérables. Alongside starring in the upcoming film, she is also set to appear in James Gray's Armageddon Time, which is set to be released in theaters this fall. She is also set to star alongside Jessica Chastain in Mothers' Instinct, a psychological thriller film which is currently in post-production.

Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment serves as a producer for the upcoming film alongside Hathaway through Somewhere Pictures. Lee, the book's original author, will also produce the film with Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Gabrielle Union, Kian Gass and Eric Hayes.

Due to the film's status in pre-production, no release date for The Idea of You has been set yet. Check out our interview with Hathaway about The Witches and her advice to Zoe Kravtiz as Catwoman below: