Anne Hathaway on Advice She’d Give to Zoe Kravtiz’s Catwoman: “She’s a Perfect Choice”

While you might have a favorite big screen Batman, Joker, Superman, etc., one of the most exciting parts about having multiple actors take on the same character is seeing how their interpretations differ. We have multiple stellar and unique Batmans, Jokers and Supermans because of it, just to name a few. Now, hopes are high the same will continue to be true of Catwoman, too.

Michelle Pfeiffer set the bar mighty high in Batman Returns, 2004’s Catwoman was a bit of a bump in the road, but then Anne Hathaway delivered big as the character in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. While there was a degree of doubt when Hathaway first scored the role – and really, when is that not the case with such an iconic character? – her work as Selina Kyle wound up being a true force and standout element of the film.

While talking about her latest release, The Witches, Hathaway took a moment to talk a little Catwoman. Here’s what she initially said when asked if she has any advice for the next actor set to take on the role, Zoe Kravitz in Matt Reeves’ The Batman:

“You saw the picture of her coming down those stairs, right? Yeah, she doesn’t need my advice.”

A spot-on response right there, but Hathaway did go on to explain why she thinks it’s important to stay focused on one’s own interpretation of a character:

“If I had any advice it would be literally don’t listen to anybody because I think the only way to play that role is to give your version of it. All of us had different directors and all of our interpretations were specific to the films that they were in, kind of like my Grand High Witch is specific to Bob Zemeckis and Angelica Huston’s is specific to Nicolas Roeg’s, and that’s great! And all the Jokers were specific to each director they have, and so I don’t think you can get too bogged down with the comparison. And especially when you’re not the one doing it because your job is to give yours. And I’m so excited to see what she does with it. I thought she was a perfect choice.”

The Batman release date was recently moved from October 2021 to March 2022 so we do have a ways to go until we see this one. But, if the first trailer released back in August is any indication, the film will be well worth the wait.