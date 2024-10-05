On the surface, Anne Hathaway and Charlie Hunnam embody very different spheres of Hollywood storytelling. The latter's well-known roles in action-packed projects like Sons of Anarchy and Pacific Rim have made Hunnam known for a dark, grittier persona in recent years, while Hathaway's corporate innocence in The Devil Wears Prada and classic turn as the baffled Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries have made her synonymous with down-to-earth yet assertive heroines. The last decade has also seen Hathaway transition into more morally complex, darker characters with her role as Fantine in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables and the more recent The Idea of You, but those wishing to relive the nostalgia of both actors' early days can watch them tackle a very different kind of aristocracy in 2002's rich Victorian drama Nicholas Nickleby.

Written and directed by Douglas McGrath and based on the novel of the same name by Charles Dickens, this adaptation is a master class in bringing a classic literary staple to the screen, easily ranking among the best Hollywood adaptations of Dickens' work. With lavish set design, painstaking attention to Victorian dress, the squalor and splendor of early 1800s London, and all the heartwarming highs and dismal lows of a Dickens story, it's no wonder McGrath's film struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. One of the film's most impressive features is its spirited pacing, as McGrath manages to fit Dickens' bulky narrative into a film just over two hours long without relying too heavily on scenery to keep things interesting. Instead, Nicholas Nickleby takes audiences through the cruelty and serenity of early Victorian England, making it a compelling watch for anyone wishing to return to a more romantic time.

What Is 2002’s ‘Nicholas Nickleby’ About?

Hunnam plays the film's eponymous Nicholas Nickleby, a young Devonshire man named after his father whose course in life is forever altered when the elder Nickleby speculates all the family's money away and subsequently dies. Forced to provide for his mother and sister, Kate (Romola Garai), this sudden death leaves Nicholas with no choice but to seek out his wealthy uncle in London, Ralph (Christopher Plummer), whose cold demeanor soon gives way to what appears to be a more generous nature. Agreeing to find Kate work in a dressmaker's shop and helping Nicholas procure work as a schoolteacher in the ostensibly reputable Dotheboys Hall boarding school, Ralph soon arranges to send off his nephew, and seemingly stabilizing the family's fortunes but all is not as it seems in London.

When Nicholas arrives at Dotheboys, he witnesses its boys enduring the most depraved conditions imaginable, with the school's headmaster, Wackford Squeers (Jim Broadbent) and his wife frequently beating the boys when Broadbent's character isn't teaching them how to incorrectly spell the word botany. Jamie Bell's Smike has it the worst of all, as the boy's inability to pay Dotheboys' tuition causes the Squeers to exploit him as an indentured servant until Nicholas finally snaps and sets them both free. Afterward, the pair briefly make a living with a traveling theatre troupe until ill news brings Nicholas back to London, where it is revealed that Ralph has reneged on his word and plots to marry Kate off to the sticky-fingered Sir Mulberry Hawk (Edward Fox). This leads to a triumphant confrontation during which Nicholas defies his uncle and reclaims his family, deepening the pair's rivalry with a stirring scene that'll have you rewatching this Dickens' adaptation purely for its emotional power.

Charlie Hunnam and Anne Hathaway Bring True Love to This Stellar Dickens’ Adaptation

Hathaway plays Madeline Bray in McGrath's Nicholas Nickleby, a young painter Nicholas briefly meets upon first arriving at his uncle's house in London but comes to know much more deeply after cutting ties with Ralph. The daughter of the first love of Nicholas's next employer, Charles Cheeryble (Timothy Spall), Bray works tirelessly to provide for her father (David Bradley), who himself is deeply indebted to Nicholas's uncle. Ralph later attempts to exploit this connection by forgiving the elder Bray's debt in exchange for Madeline's betrothal to Sir Hawk, aiming to ruin his nephew's dreams of love for his own profit, but the sudden death of Madeline's father ruins these plans instead, giving Nicholas Nickleby a romance that feels divinely ordained in contrast to the more realistic rom-coms of Hathaway's recent days.

In many ways, the relationship between Madeline and Nicholas is the heartfelt backbone to McGrath's film, a fantasy inspired by Nicholas's earliest memories of his father that eludes him until Nicholas Nickleby's third act, and Hathaway and Hunnam truly shine as the kind of true love pairing that could inspire Victorian sonnets. For her part, Hathaway successfully embodies the modesty and sensitivity of the archetypal Victorian love interest, with her soft voice and timid demeanor coming across as almost meek in early scenes, but Madeline's vulnerability in finally confessing her feelings for Hunnam's dashing Nicholas gives the character the kind of heart that can be found in Hathaway's best movies. Alternatively, Hunnam excellently plays against his current type as the film's consummate gentleman, delivering audiences an unimpeachable character whose soft-spoken kindness is as charming as his temper is heroic when he passionately defends his sister and Smike.

‘Nicholas Nickleby’ Is Bolstered by a Star-Studded Supporting Cast

It would be a far greater crime than any Ralph commits, however, not to mention the exceptional talent also on display among Nicholas Nickleby's supporting cast. Aside from the film's angelic leads, Broadbent delightfully inhabits the inept Mr. Squeers with crabbiness and craft, and the late Christopher Plummer delivers a striking iteration of Ralph Nickleby that balances the character's dramatic stakes with his cold demeanor. Likewise, the comedic talents of industry heavyweights Nathan Lane and Alan Cumming make the scenes involving Nicholas Nickleby's theatre troupe the most enjoyable of the film. Cumming's performance, in particular, complements his work in 1996's Emma, showcasing his talent for great period movies. Yet, in balancing the character's adoration of Nicholas with the orphan's boyish terror at being taken by Squeers again, the most moving performance in the film is without a doubt the young Jamie Bell's gut-wrenching depiction of Smike.

That said, as an adaptation of a novel that is now almost two centuries old, McGrath's film could certainly be said to have its artistic shortcomings. Those expecting a harsh, critical lens to be applied to the outdated conventions of Victorian society will surely be disappointed, but Nicholas Nickleby nevertheless shines with its progressive take on traditional English values. In fact, in the two most critical scenes of the film — Nicholas and Madeline's first kiss and the double wedding which ends McGrath's movie, the dialogue, and Lane's narration make it clear that Nicholas Nickleby foregoes strict definitions of love and family in favor of a more universal appeal. Rather than playing the knight in shining armor who delivers Madeline from her toxic father, Nicholas makes it clear their marriage will consist of them saving each other, and Lane's final lines advocate for the families we find rather than those into which people are born.

In the end, McGrath's film accomplishes not only this balance between contemporary and Victorian values, but also a successful rendering of the conflicting tones at the heart of Dickens' most accomplished works. The uplifting romance of Hunnam and Hathaway's characters is offset by Smike's subsequent tuberculosis diagnosis, while what is arguably the darkest moment in the film comes shortly after. Having lost most a large portion of his fortune in a risky investment, Plummer's Ralph delivers a heart-wrenching monologue before hanging himself in the film's final moments, overcome with grief upon learning that Smike is actually his long-lost heir. Yet, while Hunnam may also have blown his chance to feature in other large-scale projects like Star Wars around this time, it is ultimately the Sons of Anarchy actor's relationship with Hathaway's Madeline Bray that rescues Nicholas Nickleby's period epic from its darkness with enough romance to leave you crying in more ways than one.

Nicholas Nickleby (2002) Release Date December 27, 2002 Director Douglas McGrath Runtime 132 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Douglas McGrath , Charles Dickens Studio(s) Hart-Sharp Entertainment , Potboiler Productions , United Artists Expand

Nicholas Nickleby is currently available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

