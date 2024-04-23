The Big Picture Anne Hathaway shared discomfort about past audition experiences involving kissing multiple guys for chemistry tests in the 2000s.

Times have changed, and Hathaway now approaches chemistry tests as a producer with simple questions and relaxing moments, forgoing the need to "show off."

Hathaway is set to star in The Idea of You, out in May.

It's no secret that Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway auditioned for multiple roles to get to where she's at in her career. But recently, she revealed that some of the things she had to do to get those roles were not ideal, especially during chemistry tests. According to her, she had to "kiss ten guys" during one of them, and she's grateful things have changed over the years.

During an interview with V Magazine, Hathaway talked about her past audition experience for an unspecified film sometime in the 2000s. The Les Misérables actress was told that 10 guys would be coming over and asked her if she was "excited to make out with all of them." Hathaway expressed discomfort about the idea, but she couldn't say no due to fears of being labeled as "difficult." Fortunately, this wasn't due to malice or a form of power play, but rather, it was how auditions and chemistry tests were at the time.

“Back in the 2000s — and this did happen to me — it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry. Which is actually the worst way to do it. I was told, ‘We have ten guys coming today, and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross. And I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled ‘difficult,’ so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time, and now we know better.”

Fortunately, times have changed, and Hathaway shared her approach to chemistry tests as a working producer. She said it was a relaxing moment where they talked and answered simple questions, and nobody needed to "show off."

“We asked each of the actors coming in to choose a song that they felt their character would love, that they would put on to get my character to dance, and then we’d do a short little improv," Hathaway explained. "I was sitting in a chair like we had come in from dinner or a walk or something, we pressed play, and we just started dancing together.”

Anne Hathaway’s Upcoming Movie Roles

Hathaway has appeared in numerous films over the years and is notable for her roles in Les Misérables, The Princess Diaries, and The Dark Knight Rises. The actress was nominated for two Academy Awards and won "Best Supporting Actress" in 2013. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe, The Independent Spirit Awards, and People's Choice Awards, just to name a few. It was reported previously that The Princess Diaries 3 is in development, but it's currently unknown if Hathaway will be reprising her role of Mia Thermopolis. However, she did express excitement for the upcoming Disney movie.

Next up, Hathaway is set to appear in three projects. The first is The Idea of You, along with Red, White, and Royal Blue's Nicholas Galitzine, Bad Mom's Annie Mumolo, and Graham Norton. The film premiered in South by Southwest back on March 16, 2024, and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 2, 2024. Second is A24's Mother Mary for an unnamed role, and joining her are Euphoria star Hunter Schafer and Brave New World's Jessica Brown Findlay. The last is Flowervale Street, which is scheduled to be released in 2025. Some of her co-stars include Star Wars' Ewan McGregor, Netflix's One Piece's Christian Convery, and The Boys' P.J. Byrne.