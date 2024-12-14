Anne Hathaway has starred in a variety of films throughout her career. Not to mention, she has won a handful of prestigious awards, like an Oscar and a Golden Globe, due to her amazing talent. But apparently, she says she's missing something in her resume. In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, the award-winning actress reveals what's missing in her acting career.

Hathaway reveals that out of all the movies and TV shows she's done, she has yet to star in a Christmas movie. She shared in the interview that she would like to star in a great holiday film and that it's like something on her bucket list. But despite not having any experience in that festive genre, she's glad to see how far her acting career has gotten her and is amazed that this was the direction it ended up in.

"I haven’t made a great Christmas movie. I know that’s a weird bucket list thing, but I’m desperate to make a Christmas movie. There’s a lot of different ways your career can go as an actor, and I’m very, very, very aware of that, and I’m genuinely amazed that this is the version that I’m having."

Anne Hathaway's Acting Career, Explained

While Hathaway has yet to appear in a Christmas film, she did star in numerous notable projects, such as the film adaptation of Les Misérables, The Devil Wears Prada, The Princess Diaries, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, and The Intern. Other projects the actress starred in include Rio, Valentine's Day, The Simpsons, Bride Wars, 2010's Alice in Wonderland, and most recently, The Idea of You.

Ever since she started her career in 1997, Hathaway has won a handful of Awards and received numerous nominations. At the Oscars, she has won Best Supporting Actress and was nominated for Best Actress, she won a BAFTA for "Best Actress in a Supporting Role" for her role in Les Misérables, she received three Golden Globe nominations and won one of them in 2013, and won a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress: Action for The Dark Knight Rises.

Recently, it was announced that Hathaway would be reprising her role as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries 3, potentially along with her co-star, Julie Andrews. In addition, it was reported that the actress is in talks to star in a Devil Wears Prada sequel. One of Hathaway's upcoming roles is the science fiction feature, Flowervale Street, along with Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery.

You can watch Hathaway's latest feature, The Idea of You, on Prime Video.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 The Idea of You Solène, a 40-year-old single mom, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. Release Date May 2, 2024 Director Michael Showalter Cast Anne Hathaway Nicholas Galitzine , Ella Rubin , Annie Mumolo Reid Scott , Perry Mattfeld , Jordan Aaron Hall , Mathilda Gianopoulos Runtime 115 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Robinne Lee , Michael Showalter , Jennifer Westfeldt Expand

