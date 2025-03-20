David Robert Mitchell’s upcoming sci-fi feature with Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway, Flowervale Street, has been delayed by a month, Deadline reports. The movie has moved up a month, now opening on August 14, 2026, against the original March 13, 2026 release date. Per the report, the studio believes that the film will work as a commercial feature and has “snapped up a better date to take advantage of last-minute summer audiences.”

The move comes as Warner Bros Discovery makes changes to its slate ahead of the upcoming ComicCon. A logline or any plot details of Flowervale Street are kept tightly under wraps. Though the movie, also starring Maisy Stella and Christian Convery, is described as a “thrill-ride,” shot on IMAX. Mitchell directs the movie from his own original script.

Is ‘Flowervale Street’ About Dinosaurs?