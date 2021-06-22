Anne Hathaway's next project has landed her at Amazon Studios and Welle Entertainment, who have teamed up to adapt the popular romance novel The Idea of You. Jennifer Westfeldt is set to write the screenplay, with Cathy Schulman and Gabrielle Union producing. Westfeldt is an actress and filmmaker, best known for her film Friends with Kids and recurring roles in 24 and Younger. Longtime producer Schulman won an Academy Award for Best Picture for Crash in 2005, and has produced works like Bad Moms, Edge of Seventeen, and The Voices. Union is producing through her company I'll Have Another, and has some serious upcoming projects in the works like a Cheaper by the Dozen remake and a Black Girl Magic series.

The Idea of You was published in 2017, and follows the story of Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother who is struggling to recover after her husband left her for a younger woman. When he cancels his Coachella trip with their 15-year-old daughter, Sophie decides to take her instead, and meets the 24-year-old lead singer of the biggest boy band in the world. Finding they have a connection, they embark on a whirlwind romance that deeply disrupts Sophie's life and relationships for better and worse. Hathaway will star as Sophie, but the role of the lead singer Hayes will be an interesting one to cast.

Hathaway was most recently seen in Doug Liman's pandemic heist film Locked Down, as well as Robert Zemeckis' remake of The Witches. This will be her second time working with Amazon Studios, since she appeared in an episode of their sci-fi Solos earlier this year. The Academy Award-winner is in no rush to slow down, as she has a slew of upcoming projects.

Hathaway is currently attached to a Sesame Street film with Bo Burnham and Chance the Rapper for Warner Bros., in which she stars as Sally Hawthorne, a plucky history show host who teams up with Big Bird and his friends to save her show. Hathaway will also star in indie director Shane Carruth's next picture called The Modern Ocean, which additionally stars Keanu Reeves, Tom Holland, and Chloë Grace Moretz. She can next be seen in Rebecca Miller's next comedy-drama She Came to Me, and a thriller with Jessica Chastain called Mothers' Instinct. Finally, Hathaway has also been confirmed for James Gray's Armageddon Time, a coming-of-age story in Queens with Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Cate Blanchett, and Donald Sutherland.

There are no further details about The Idea of You, but we'll keep you updated on future news.

