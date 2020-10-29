Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Mothers’ Instinct’

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain are set to star in the psychological thriller Mothers’ Instinct, which will see them play 1960’s housewives whose relationship takes a dark turn. The duo previously co-starred in Christopher Nolan‘s Interstellar together.

The story follows best friends and neighbors Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway) who both live an idyllic, traditional lifestyle with manicured lawns, successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life’s perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident, and their sisterly bond begins to unravel due to feelings of guilt, suspicion and paranoia. This leads to a psychological battle of wills as the maternal instinct reveals its darker side.

Deadline reports that Olivier Masset-Depasse will helm the indie film, which is an English-language remake of his award-winning 2018 Belgian movie Duelles. Sarah Conradt (50 States of Fright) is writing the script, which is based on the novel Derrière La Haine by Barbara Abel.

Chastain is producing under her Freckle Films banner along with Kelly Carmichael and Mosaic’s Paul Nelson, as well as Jacques-Henri Bronckart (The Nun). European company Anton will fully finance and executive produce the project, which Sébastien Raybaud and John Zois will oversee on behalf of the company. CAA Media Finance arranged the film’s financing and is representing the project’s domestic rights alongside Anton, whose Cecile Gaget will oversee worldwide sales at the online AFM.

“It takes actors of Jessica and Anne’s caliber to communicate the intricacy of these two roles. The relationship between a mother and child is the most powerful connection between two human beings. When this bond is severed, it calls into question conventional morality and even sanity. In the behind-closed-doors atmosphere of 1960’s America, Mothers’ Instinct becomes a terrifying, high-pressure powder keg,” Masset-Depasse said in a statement.

“Audiences could not wish for a more dynamic match-up on screen. Both character roles are wonderfully complex and will showcase Jessica and Anne’s incredible breadth of talent. Olivier has already proven adept at this twist on the Hitchcockian genre and we have great faith in his ability to deliver a compelling thriller,” added Anton founder/CEO Raybaud.

Hathaway currently stars in Robert Zemeckis‘ adaptation of The Witches, which is currently streaming on HBO Max, and she’s currently filming Doug Liman‘s romantic heist movie Lockdown with Chiwetel Ejiofor. Hathaway is also set to star in WB’s Sesame Street movie and James Gray‘s coming-of-age film Armageddon Time.

Chastain recently started shooting the HBO limited series Scenes from A Marriage with Oscar Isaac, and she’ll soon be seen opposite Andrew Garfield in Michael Showalter‘s The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Chastain has also wrapped John Michael McDonagh‘s new film The Forgiven, which pairs her with Ralph Fiennes. For more on Scenes from a Marriage, click here.