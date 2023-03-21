Academy-Award winner Anne Hathaway (Princess Diaries) and Black Panther's Michaela Coel and are set to lead director David Lowery's next movie Mother Mary. Lowery wrote the script for Mother Mary and he will direct the epic pop melodrama. The film will follow the relationship between a fictional musician played by Hathaway and her fashion designer played by Coel.

The epic pop melodrama will feature original songs written and produced by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX. In addition, an original score composed by Daniel Hart will also be featured in the upcoming film. Hathaway will also be singing in the film in character; interestingly, this isn't her first musical role. The actress also lent her vocals to 2012's musical Les Miserables, where she played Fantine, a fictional character from Victor Hugo's 1862 novel of the same name as the movie adaptation.

Hathaway is best known for her character as Princess Mia in the Princess Diaries movies and as Andy Sachs in 2006 comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada. The actress has also been in Batman:The Dark Knight Rises, The Intern, Rachel Getting Married and recently in She Came to Me with Peter Dinklage and Eileen, a romance mystery praised as a movie that defies expectations.

Coel, who will play the musician's designer, is a BAFTA and Emmy award-winning actress, playwright, screenwriter, director, showrunner and author. She is known for her hit TV series I May Destroy You and her role as Dora Milaje warrior, Aneka in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a role she said she took because of Aneka's sexuality. Coel is the first black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series. The actress will also feature in Amazon's upcoming series Mr and Mrs. Smith alongside co-creator and executive producer Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino.

Mother Mary Will Be the Third collaboration Between David Lowery and A24

Although, little details have been revealed about the plot of the epic pop melodrama, the filming and production details are available. Mother Mary will be filmed in Germany, funded by Film-und Medienstiftung NRW and the DFFF. Lowery, Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston will produce alongside Jeanie Igoe of Homebird Productions and Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Jonathan Saubach of Cologne-based augenschein Filmproduktion. A24 will helm the global release of the movie.

Mother Mary will mark the third collaboration between A24 and Lowery, who directed The Green Knight and A Ghost Story. Also, Lowery's movie Peter Pan & Wendy will debut on Disney+ on April 28.