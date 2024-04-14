Ever since her breakthrough role in The Princess Diaries at only eighteen, Anne Hathway has become one of the most popular faces in the movie industry, with her talents spanning many genres ranging from fairy tales and adult-oriented romantic comedies to dramas and musicals. While she got her start in a lighthearted comedy, the Hathaway earned her first and very deserved Academy Award for her efforts in Les Misérables, which further cemented her as one of the best of her generation and propelled her into further fame.

Through the years, the brilliant star has proven to be quite a versatile actor, and her extensive body of work certainly highlights that, so it's not the least surprising that so many people are drawn to her projects. While readers await her new movie The Idea of You, set to release next month on Amazon Prime Video, we look back and celebrate the Best Anne Hathaway movies, ranking them by greatness.

10 'Ocean's Eight' (2018)

Director: Gary Ross

Filled with candid appearances like Anna Wintour and Kim Kardashian, Ocean's Eight is an American heist comedy movie that serves as a spin-off from Steven Soderbergh's iconic Ocean's series. This fourth installment is female-led, following a group of women (an ensemble cast that features Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna) who hatch a sophisticated heist plan at the annual Met Gala.

Appearing as famous film star Daphne Kluger, Hathaway believably brings the confident character to life, inevitably shining every time she steps foot on screen. Ocean's Eight may not be the best movie of the franchise, but it is still a valuable source of entertainment that will keep audiences invested throughout. On top of its action sequences, it also sends out messages about diversity, inclusiveness, and the power of women who stand up for themselves.

9 'Becoming Jane' (2007)

Director: Julian Jarrold

The right pick for those who are looking to get into Anne Hathway's period pieces is easily Becoming Jane. The Julian Jarrold movie sees the star step into the shoes of the late, iconic classic author Jane Austen, who is forced, by her financially strapped parents (James Cromwell and Julie Walters) to marry. However, by doing so, Jane threatens to destroy her creativity and self-confidence. James McAvoy's apprentice lawyer Tom Lefroy later comes into the picture.

Although certain aspects of Becoming Jane are true, others are fictionalized. Still, it makes for a pretty solid, engaging period piece guaranteed to keep boredom at bay. The strongest aspects of Jarrold's film are surely the acting performances, though — Hathaway shines as the legendary author in this funny and undeniably romantic tale.

8 'Dark Waters' (2019)

Director: Todd Haynes

Inspired by Robert Bilott's real-life case against the chemical manufacturing corporation and based on the 2016 New York Times Magazine article "The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare" by Nathaniel Rich, the American horror story Dark Waters sees Mark Ruffalo step into the lead role and centers around the attorney's unearthing of a dark secret that connects a number of unexplained deaths to one of the largest corporations in the world.

Dark Waters was pretty well received when it was released, with Ruffalo's performance often being the subject of praise. While the actor delivered a solid performance by portraying a man who was exposed to decades of contamination, Hathaway is also worth mentioning for her efforts, as she delivered a solid performance as Ruffalo's character's wife, ​​​​​​Sarah Barlage Bilott.

7 'Rachel Getting Married' (2008)

Director: Jonathan Demme

Rachel Getting Married may not be the star's best movie to date. However, Hathaway delivered an impeccable acting performance that earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. The film tells the story of a young woman, in and out of rehab for the past ten years, who returns home for the weekend for her sister's wedding.

Jonathan Demme's movie is a great family drama for those who enjoy the genre; even if flawed, its direction and acting performances make the film stand out, and the poignant themes it tackles elevate it to higher ground. It's worth noting that because it often deals with loss and recovery, it may be a triggering film for some audience members to sit through.

6 'Les Misérables' (2012)

Director: Tom Hooper

Anne Hathaway also went to great lengths to make her role in Les Misérables count (which it ultimately did, given that she won the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award). Besides depriving herself of food and her husband to make Les Mis, Hathaway also cut her hair. The film's plot? Set in 19th-century France, Tom Hooper's musical follows police officer Javert (Hugh Jackman) who agrees to care for a factory worker's daughter with life-altering consequences.

Based on the stage musical and 1862 novel of the same name, the gritty Les Misérables is a somewhat esteemed achievement in the musical category to this day. Despite not being fit for everyone's liking, this haunting film makes, for better or worse, an unforgettable viewing experience, whether that is thanks to its storyline or the heartbreaking songs that complement it.

5 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Director: Christopher Nolan

The Dark Knight Rises may not be the best installment in Christopher Nolan's Batman franchise, but it is still a solid decent film in the superhero genre. The final installment in The Dark Knight Trilogy sees Christan Bale's Batman as he joins forces with Hathaway's charming Selina Kyle eight years after Joker's appearance. The two team up to defend the city from a menacing terrorist named Bane (Tom Hardy).

Even though Hathaway's Catwoman could've used more screen time and action sequences, the star still managed to steal the spotlight in the role whenever she was on the screen, proving to be fit for the job. Even if Hathaway's arguably not the best Catwoman actor, her take on the character is still an underrated one that helped cement The Dark Knight Rises as an engaging, thrilling movie that provides a proper conclusion to Nolan's Batman franchise.

4 'The Princess Diaries' (2001)

Director: Garry Marshall

Garry Marshall's The Princess Diaries is still one of Hathaway's most iconic to this day, and for good reason. Also starring iconic movie star Julie Andrews as the protagonist's estranged grandmother, the 2001 film centers around the fictional character Mia Thermopolis who has just learned that she is the heir to the throne of Genovia. In the meantime, Mia attempts to adjust to her surroundings and navigate life as a fifteen-year-old princess.

Loosely based on Meg Cabot's 2000 young adult novel of the same name, this unconventional coming-of-age — equal parts enjoyable and humorous — will surely offer audiences an entertaining time in front of the screen. With a delightfully charming eighteen-year-old Hathaway anchoring the viewing experience, The Princess Diaries is a must-watch in the actor's body of work; it was a huge milestone for Hathaway, as it marked her breakthrough role.

3 'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

Director: David Frankel

The 12th highest-grossing movie of 2006 (earning over $326,710,203, according to Box Office Mojo), The Devil Wears Prada has rapidly become one of Hathaway's most popular, talked-about movies; given its iconic status, David Frankel's feature deserves a proper nod on this list, which is why it ranks high. The story centers around a new graduate who lands a job as an assistant to the demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine, played to perfection by Meryl Streep in an Oscar-nominated role inspired by the iconic Anna Wintour.

While Streep was a major highlight in the film, Emily Blunt and Hathaway's performances were also top-notch. Thanks to its well-written screenplay that sends out a powerful message about chasing one's dreams on top of its memorable characters, The Devil Wears Prada remains a highly treasured film especially by fashion enthusiasts. Upon first watch, it is far from difficult to understand the appeal of this comedy-drama.

2 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Director: Ang Lee

In Ang Lee's heartbreaking neo-Western Brokeback Mountain, the late Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal step into the shoes of two shepherds on an isolated island who slowly develop a sexual and emotional relationship. When the two get married to their respective partners (Michelle Williams and Hathaway), their bond inevitably starts to crumble. The story is adapted from the 1997 short story of the same name by Annie Proulx.

Brokeback Mountain may not be the film that immediately pops into mind when it comes to Hathaway's best performances (Ledger and Gyllenhaal absolutely steal the spotlight in this, with the latter earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor). However, Lee's essential LGBTQ+ movie is undoubtedly one of the finest in Hathaway's career catalog, and she still delivers a solid performance as a Texas rodeo queen who gives up her career to marry Gyllenhaal's character.

1 'Interstellar' (2014)

Director: Christopher Nolan

The second Nolan movie on this list is Interstellar, a mind-bending science fiction regarded as one of the finest of the 2010s. The story centers around Matthew McConaughey's ex-NASA pilot who is tasked with piloting a spacecraft along with a team of researchers to find a new planet for humans when Earth becomes inhabitable in a future scenario.

Nolan's sci-fi adventure masterpiece is great beyond words and heart-wrenching, sincerely affecting, and intellectually stimulating. In addition to the acting performances it features being top-notch (whether that is Hathaway as a determined researcher or McConaughey as a desperate father looking to provide his family with a brighter future), this 2014 movie is stunningly shot, incredibly scored, and genuinely absorbing, transmitting strong messages about love and time.

