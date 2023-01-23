Anne Hathaway has expressed her delight at the fan reception for the potential The Princess Diaries 3 reportedly in the works. Whilst she has not yet confirmed if she will be a part of the latest Disney sequel, she has implored fans to be patient for the third installment.

In a recent interview with People during the Sundance Film Festival, Hathaway revealed she shares the same anticipation towards a third The Princess Diaries film as fans. “[It’s] thrilling [to] see the level of excitement for it,” the actress, who played geeky-high-school-student-turned-princess Mia Thermopolis in the first two films, said. “We feel the exact same, and I know it’s probably very frustrating [waiting].” The second film, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was released nearly two decades ago in 2004, leaving fans of the Disney franchise keen for more. However, Hathaway also encouraged fans to be patient as making films takes time. “It’s a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things.”

Whilst talk of a third movie has been circulating for years, it was officially announced in November last year that a new film was in the works. The screenplay is reportedly being written by Aadrita Mukerji (Reacher, Scorpion, Supergirl), with the original two films’ producer Debra Martin Chase and Melissa K. Stack (The Other Woman writer) set to act as executive producers on the new film.

The Princess Diaries 3 may also see the return of familiar cast members, being more likely to be a continuation of Mia’s story rather than a reboot. Whilst Hathaway has not yet signed on to reprise her role as Genovian princess and soon-to-be-queen Mia, she has expressed her interest in working with Julie Andrews (who played Mia’s grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi, in the first two films) on a third movie. “I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it,” she told ET. “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

Prior to his passing in 2016, director Garry Marshall told PEOPLE he had spoken with Hathaway about reprising her role, noting that he would also like to bring back another star from the second film. “It looks like we want to do Princess Diaries 3 in Manhattan. Anne Hathaway is very pregnant, so we have to wait until she has the baby and then I think we’re going to do it,” he said, adding that “maybe” Chris Pine, who played love interest Nicholas Devereaux in the sequel, would also return.

Unfortunately, not everyone is as keen for the third film, namely Andrews, who believes the film is “probably not going to be possible.” “It was talked about very shortly after two came out, but it’s now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older,” Andrews said, casting doubt on the actresses’ real-life ages in relation to the characters’. Whilst she, too, spoke of Marshall’s intention to create a third film, she also told The Hollywood Reporter it was “too late” to do the project now, especially with the loss of the director. “[For] especially me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible.”

Disney’s The Princess Diaries is loosely based on the novels by Meg Cabot. The film, which was released in 2001, follows awkward teenager Mia Thermopolis who, upon meeting her grandmother, discovers she is actually a princess. Mia must decide whether she’ll accept her birthright and rule Genovia, or if the responsibility is too much for her to take on. In the 2004 sequel, Mia finds herself happily living in Genovia, preparing to one day take over as queen. Unfortunately, old Genovian law states a queen must be married before taking over the throne, leading Mia to attempt to find a suitable husband or risk losing her crown. The films also star Hector Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Caroline Goodall, Raven Symoné, Robert Schwartzman, Erik von Detten, and Patrick John Fleuger among others.

Whilst no date has yet been announced for the third film’s release, The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement are currently streaming on Disney +. Check out the official trailer below: